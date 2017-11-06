Alberta premier going on tour to stump for Trans Mountain pipeline project

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is to go on tour later this month to stump for the Trans Mountain pipeline, but is resisting opposition calls to wield a big stick against its opponents.

Notley is to speak in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton over the next three weeks on the importance of the pipeline expansion to the British Columbia coast through Burnaby.

The $7.4-billion Kinder Morgan Canada (TSX:KML) project is to expand an existing pipeline so Alberta can get a better price overseas for its oil.

The line was approved last year by the federal government, but is opposed by B.C.’s governing NDP. Burnaby officials have been accused of delaying the project by dragging out permit approvals.

Jason Nixon, critic for the Opposition United Conservatives, says Notley needs to threaten consequences.

“Will you use this opportunity to send a message to (B.C. Premier) John Horgan, as well as the mayors of Vancouver and Burnaby, that would include potential consequences if they block Trans Mountain pipeline?” Nixon asked Notley in the legislature Monday.

Notley said Alberta will continue to fight for the project through the proper channels. She noted that such action is what got the project approved in the first place.

Alberta has joined Kinder Morgan in urging the National Energy Board to cut the red tape and get the permits approved.

“We will continue to do the work that we can do in the appropriate forums to advocate for Alberta’s position (and) for Kinder Morgan’s position,” Notley told the legislature.

The pipeline expansion has met fierce opposition in B.C. on the grounds it is an environmental hazard, perpetuates a greenhouse-gas economy and doesn’t respect the rights of Indigenous people.

Nixon pushed Notley on how she feels about federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh opposing the project.

“Has the premier spoken to her federal leader and informed him he is wrong on his position on pipelines?” Nixon asked.

Yes, said Notley.

“I’ve told Mr. Singh that he is wrong, he is dead wrong, but just as important, he is irrelevant — and the reason he is irrelevant is because the decision has already been taken by the federal government.”

Pipelines have become the focus of question period in the current Alberta legislature sitting.

Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party is accusing Notley’s NDP of being a puppet for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over the recent federal change to include downstream greenhouse- gas emissions when considering pipeline projects.

TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP) recently withdrew from its trans-continental Energy East pipeline project. The company cited, in part, changes to the regulatory regime.

Notley has spoken out against including downstream emissions in the approval process and has accused the Opposition of putting party above province.

“I know the UCP over there is gleefully predicting that the pipeline will fail,” Notley told the house.

“They are cackling, praying that it won’t be built, but for Albertans this issue is bigger than partisan politics. I get that, and I think it’s about time that they do, too.”

Previous story
City of Burnaby demands Saskatchewan justice minister retract pipeline comments
Next story
EBay removes listings of Hawaii beach sand from its website

Just Posted

School bus driver sentenced to 45 days for drunk driving

Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June

Red Deer man sentenced for assaulting police officers

Man convicted of assaulting, trying to disarm police officers in Eckville post office fracas in 2015

Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading

Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month