Apple’s ultra-expensive iPhone X draws crowds as in-store sales begin

A decade after Apple launched its original smartphone, the lineups at stores are back today as the ultra-expensive iPhone X comes to the market after months of anticipation.

In Canada, the smartphone with a lush screen and facial recognition technology is being listed between $1,350 or $1,570 before carrier discounts.

By comparison, the iPhone 8 that’s been available since September is listed at $950 or $1,170 depending on memory.

Apple Canada says its stores are putting on extra staff and opening at 8 a.m. local time to handle the anticipated crowds.

It won’t disclose how many devices it expects to have available on the first day, although each store has some of the newest Apple smartphones available for walk-up customers.

In addition, customers who pre-ordered the phone early enough through Apple will be given time slots for picking up their device. The device will be available through other retailers and wireless network carriers.

Even with the iPhone X’s delayed release, Apple is still struggling to catch up.

Apple is now giving delivery times of five to six weeks for those ordering in advance online. Most analysts are predicting Apple won’t be able to catch up with demand until early next year.

They say Apple’s suppliers haven’t been able to manufacture the iPhone X quickly enough due to advanced components such as its new type of screen and facial recognition technology.

However, CEO Tim Cook said on a conference call with analysts Thursday that Apple is increasing its iPhone X production capacity and expects the coming year-end holiday season to be “our biggest quarter ever.”

Apple shipped 46.7 million iPhones during the three months ended Sept. 30, according to its fiscal fourth-quarter report released Thursday.

That was down from the comparable period two years earlier, when Apple shipped 48 iPhones, but up from 45.5 million at the same time last year after the iPhone 7 came out.

Previous story
Google parent chair says company owes Canada, worried about U.S.-Canada relations

Just Posted

Polygraph results questioned at murder trial

Co-accused Joshua Frank becomes the focus

Ceci aware of ‘push’ for Red Deer hospital expansion, makes no commitment

Finance minister waiting for catheterization strategy

Update: Snow clearing starts on major streets in Red Deer on Thursday

Public works gears up for another winter

Trudeau applauds Payette for standing up for science in convention speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is proud of Gov. Gen. Julie… Continue reading

Lake Louise ski resort faces trial next month; charged with cutting endangered trees

A company accused of cutting down endangered trees at a popular ski… Continue reading

Free hot lunches for St. Gregory students

A hot lunch on a cold day helps the smiles stay for… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month