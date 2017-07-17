B.C. wildfires prompt Taseko to idle Gibraltar copper mine operations

VANCOUVER — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSX:TKO) says it has idled its Gibraltar copper operation in British Columbia’s Cariboo region due to the ongoing wildfires.

While there are no fires threatening the mine, the company says evacuation orders for nearby communities have made it difficult for employees to travel to the site.

Taseko says it’s unclear when operations will resume.

The B.C. government declared a provincial state of emergency — its first for a wildfire since 2003 — on July 7, and since then a number of sites including forestry operations have been temporarily shut down or operating at reduced capacity.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes as emergency responders continue to fight dozens of fires covering hundreds of square kilometres.

Taseko owns a 75 per cent stake in Gibraltar, which it says is the second largest open pit copper mine in the country.