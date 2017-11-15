Bombardier set to hire 1,000 jobs as part of ramp up for Global 7000 business jet

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. is planning to go on a hiring spree in Montreal as it adds about 1,000 people in preparation for a production ramp up of its new Global 7000 business jets, according to a source.

More details are expected to be disclosed Friday, said the source who didn’t want to be identified because he’s not at liberty to discuss the company’s plan.

Bombardier spokesman Mark Masluch confirmed the company will announce its production and completion strategy for the jet at an event on Friday.

He declined to comment on the number of jobs to be added but said the plane is a “key pillar of hiring” for Bombardier business aircraft in Montreal.

Bombardier’s (TSX:BBD.B) largest business aircraft is slated to enter into service late next year.

The hiring comes after the Montreal transportation company conducted mass layoffs since 2015 as part of its five-year turnaround plan to regain its financial footing.

It eliminated 14,500 positions around the world in the aerospace and railway divisions.

