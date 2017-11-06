FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, visitors look at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. Broadcom is making an unsolicited, $130 billion offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm, the largest deal ever in the tech industry that will face intense regulatory scrutiny. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Broadcom offers $103 billion for Qualcomm in chip megadeal

NEW YORK — Broadcom made an unsolicited, $103 billion offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm, the tech industry’s largest attempted takeover that is destined to come under intense regulatory scrutiny.

Qualcomm, known to consumers as the maker of Snapdragon chips found in smartphones and tablets, is already the No. 3 chip supplier, according to research firm Gartner, trailing Intel and Samsung. A combination with Broadcom would not change that.

But a transaction between the two would likely raise antitrust concerns, analysts said. The combined company would have about 40 per cent of the cellphone chip market, said Stifel analyst Kevin Cassidy. Moreover, it would create a company with “massive market share” in the kind of chips that power Wi-Fi, location data and Bluetooth, necessary for the next generation of connected devices, said Stuart Carlaw, chief research officer at ABI Research. That could make it more expensive to incorporate such technologies in new areas, like electric car infrastructure and “smart” utility grids, slowing their development, he said.

Broadcom said Monday that it was confident that “common global customers” would “embrace” the deal. While it did not specify particular companies, Qualcomm and Apple have been in a long-running legal battle over licensing fees owed to Qualcomm. Analysts say that dispute has weighed on Qualcomm’s stock price. Hooking up with Broadcom might lead to a faster resolution of that dispute because of Broadcom’s good relationship with Apple, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley in a Monday note.

Still, analysts expect Qualcomm management to reject the $70-per-share price Broadcom is offering as too low. Qualcomm said that it is reviewing the bid, and that it will have no comment until that review is completed by its board.

The Broadcom offer of $70 per share to Qualcomm stockholders would be $60 per share in cash and $10 per share of Broadcom. Qualcomm has 1.47 billion shares outstanding.

Broadcom says its proposal is a 28 per cent premium over the closing price of Qualcomm common stock on November 2, the last “unaffected” trading day for the companies.

It has also offered to pick up $25 billion in debt.

Broadcom Ltd., which has corporate headquarters are in San Jose, California but a home address in Singapore, is currently taking steps that should make it easier to get deals done. It is relocating the home address to Delaware, announced last week. That will help it avoid a cumbersome federal review process for a $5.5 billion deal for U.S. network provider Brocade Communications Systems. The deal has been delayed as it’s scrutinized by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which investigates proposed acquisitions of U.S. companies by foreign buyers on national security and intellectual property grounds.

Qualcomm, meanwhile, has a pending $28.1 billion deal with NXP Semiconductor that has come under regulatory scrutiny in Europe.

Qualcomm, based in San Diego, rode the boom in mobile. Today’s Broadcom is the product of a $37 billion combination in 2016 between Avago, a Singapore-based company that was once part of a former unit of pioneering PC maker Hewlett-Packard, and Broadcom, another company with origins in Southern California which made chips for tablets, smartphones and other telecom and cable applications.

Broadcom said if the deal is approved, it expected a combined company to have revenues of about $51 billion.

Last week, Qualcomm reported revenue of $22.3 billion for fiscal 2017.

Shares of Qualcomm rose 2.1 per cent to $63.10 in afternoon trading. Broadcom shares were down less than 1 per cent to $272.93.

Previous story
Valeant shares get a lift after sale of female libido drug to former owners
Next story
Moneywise: Graduates living with debt; delaying life milestones

Just Posted

School bus driver sentenced to 45 days for drunk driving

Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June

Red Deer man sentenced for assaulting police officers

Man convicted of assaulting, trying to disarm police officers in Eckville post office fracas in 2015

Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading

Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month