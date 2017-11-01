Canada ‘easily’ on track to hit record vehicle sales in 2017 after strong October

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says annual vehicle sales are easily on track to cruise past two million for the first time after another record-setting month.

The consulting firm says October sales hit about 164,200 vehicles for a 6.3 per cent increase from the same month last year.

October’s numbers brought total sales this year to about 1.76 million, up 5.6 per cent from last year, with every month but April hitting a new record.

General Motors led the pack last month with its sales up 26.5 per cent at 26,847 units.

GM’s chief rival Ford followed closely behind, with its sales down two per cent at 21,068 units.

That puts GM within 10,000 units of Ford, the biggest overall seller in 2017, for total sales so far this year.

DesRosiers says October’s total sales included about 115,400 light trucks, up 13.6 per cent, while passenger car sales were down 7.9 per cent at about 48,800 units.

Previous story
De Beers won’t extend Victor mine life, will close operation in 2019
Next story
Majority of WestJet Encore pilots sign union membership cards, association says

Just Posted

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Four Central Albertans recognized for domestic and relationship violence, bullying work

Some of the people working on the frontlines, responding to domestic and… Continue reading

UPDATED: Domestic Abuse Response Team assisting hospital patients

New program for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Red Deer County is surveying the public about a proposed animal control bylaw

Rules about backyard hens, dog, goat and horse ownership considered

UPDATED: Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month