Lu Shaye, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Canada, says his country hopes the U.S., Canada and Mexico can “make achievements” in ongoing NAFTA talks. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

China’s ambassador to Canada hopes for ‘achievements’ during NAFTA talks

HALIFAX — China’s ambassador to Canada says his country hopes the U.S., Canada and Mexico can “make achievements” in ongoing NAFTA talks.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Nova Scotia’s cabinet, Ambassador Lu Shaye said that China has taken “close notice” of North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

“NAFTA is very effective to regulate the trade relations between these three countries,” Lu said through a translator.

He sidestepped a question about what China was learning about U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade approach through the NAFTA talks, saying his country will always seek multilateral trade, “No matter what kind of trade policy the U.S. government adopts.

Still, he said his country recognizes free trade is under a growing threat: “While China will follow this ideology to develop friendly relationships with all the countries in the world, protectionism is rising in some parts of the world.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has been seeking deeper trade relations with China despite suggestions the initiative could risk upsetting the Trump administration during the NAFTA renegotiations.

Others have also warned about potentially rejecting a $1.5-billion bid by Chinese state-owned company CCCC International Holding Ltd. to take over Canada’s Aecon Group Inc. construction firm.

They say rejecting the deal on security grounds would anger China.

Lu was asked Tuesday whether such a move would jeopardize potential trade talks between the two countries.

“We will respect any decision made by the Canadian government in this regard (Aecon),” he said.

The discussions with Premier Stephen McNeil focused on areas such as seafood, education, tourism, and energy, as well as the recent friendship agreements between Nova Scotia and the Chinese provinces of Shandong and Guangdong.

Lu made note that McNeil also made it known that he would like to see a direct air link between China and Halifax. The ambassador said that he would work to “promote and make it happen.”

McNeil said getting direct air access would help build the momentum the province has been building in getting its own access to Chinese markets.

“When I was in China the last two times I met with different airlines,” he said. “We have a number that would be looking at it and we hope Air Canada does as well.”

He said the preferred entry point from the province’s perspective would be Guangdong province, where “they consume an awful lot of our seafood product.”

China is Nova Scotia’s second largest trading partner after the U.S. According to the province, total exports jumped to $495 million in 2016, an increase of 17 per cent from 2015.

Seafood exports alone were valued at $255 million.

McNeil was asked how important a formalized free trade deal with China would be for his province.

“We’re a trading province. We’re not waiting for a formalized one (deal), we are going in and making a commitment, but the Prime Minister obviously is working hard to achieve that for the country.”

Previous story
Cineplex CEO: weak Q3 attendance was due to one month, Q4 looks better
Next story
Liberals seek to tighten workplace harassment rules for businesses, Parliament

Just Posted

Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s… Continue reading

Western spangles and ancient mysteries combine in fabric art exhibit at Red Deer museum

Central Alberta artist Caitlin Thompson was inspired by Gene Autry

Fraud suspect caught on camera, Red Deer RCMP seek public’s help

Anyone who recognizes suspect is asked to call police

Accused murderers blame each other

Two men charged with murdering Castor family told police the other was the shooter

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month