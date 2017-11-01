CIBC’s Simplii Financial direct banking launches but customers find glitches

TORONTO — The launch of CIBC’s new Simplii Financial direct banking brand on Wednesday has not gone exactly to plan, as some customers are finding glitches with the new offering.

The bank (TSX:CM) has switched over customers from President’s Choice Financial to Simplii after reaching a deal with Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L) in August.

The companies decided to end a decades-long partnership and go their separate ways, with Simplii taking the savings, chequing and mortgage accounts and PC Financial keeping its MasterCard credit cards and PC Plus points program.

Some customers say they have found long call waits for customer services, and others are complaining on Twitter that the mobile application isn’t working or that they’re unimpressed with the changes.

“There are no innovations. They simplii just changed the app logo and colour. It’s still the worst mobile banking app in Canada,” tweeted Andrew Chisholm.

Others were simply confused about where their new banking cards are (they will be mailed out between today and next April) and while some were pleased by new Simplii offerings such as free e-transfers.

The company has responded on Twitter saying that its mobile app is being updated throughout the day and suggesting customers delete and reinstall the app if they have issues.

Communicating with customers is key in situations like this, said IDC Canada associate analyst Bob Smythe, adding that any impact on the brand will be limited if problems are fixed quickly.

“In any situation where someone’s forced to do something, you’re going to find people who are annoyed. But I guess it depends how smoothly it goes over the next couple of days.”

“I think if it carried on for very long it would be a problem but, if it’s rectified quickly, they can overcome any negative feelings,” Smythe said.

In announcing the deal in August, CIBC (TSX:CM) promised a smooth transition for existing PC Financial clients, with no changes to account numbers, mortgage terms or automatic payments and deposits.

CIBC spokeswoman Olga Petrycki said by email Wednesday that the company “seamlessly transitioned nearly 2 million clients to Simplii today,” and that the technical issue experienced by a few people was limited to a slow refresh of the Apple app that customers could solve by reinstalling it.

Previous story
Majority of WestJet Encore pilots sign union membership cards, association says
Next story
HBC should accept unsolicited $4.5B offer for German real estate: investor

Just Posted

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Four Central Albertans recognized for domestic and relationship violence, bullying work

Some of the people working on the frontlines, responding to domestic and… Continue reading

UPDATED: Domestic Abuse Response Team assisting hospital patients

New program for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Red Deer County is surveying the public about a proposed animal control bylaw

Rules about backyard hens, dog, goat and horse ownership considered

UPDATED: Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month