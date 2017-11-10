A Sears Canada outlet is seen Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Saint-Eustache, Que. After making good progress filling empty retail spaces left behind by Target Canada, Quebec’s largest commercial property owner is yet again facing the challenge as Sears prepares to vacate all its stores in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Cominar looking for Sears replacements after toiling to fill Target locations

MONTREAL — After making good progress filling empty retail spaces left behind by Target Canada, Quebec’s largest commercial property owner is yet again facing the challenge as Sears prepares to vacate all its stores in Canada.

“We were recovering well from Target and unfortunately we are now being hit by Sears,” incoming Cominar REIT CEO Sylvain Cossette said Friday during a conference call about its third-quarter results.

The Quebec City-based company owns properties that held seven Zellers stores whose leases were taken over by Target.

There are also six Sears stores in its malls that represent 0.6 per cent of its current operating revenues. It is trying to buy a seventh smaller location in Trois-Rivieres, Que., owned by Sears.

“We’ve been very proactive in trying to market the space and we are having discussions with certain tenants,” he said.

The efforts are coming after Cominar (TSX:CUF.UN) said it made steady progress chipping away at filling the Target locations by adding Marshalls and other retailers.

The spaces are now 75 per cent leased and it is in discussions with prospective tenants for another 19 per cent of the space.

Cossette said the new leases are generating much higher rents than was paid by the U.S. giant before it fled Canada in 2015.

“At 75 per cent (occupancy), we are approximately 10 per cent above our total target revenue,” he told analysts.

Still, the prospective loss of Sears and challenges with the rest of its Canada-wide portfolio of retail, office and industrial space caused it to reduce its annual distribution to unitholders.

Cominar is also in the process of selling 100 properties outside Quebec and the Ottawa region, announced in August following a ratings downgrade.

It has hired RBC Capital Markets Realty and CBRE and hopes to have buyers for most locations by mid-2018, likely starting first with the Greater Toronto Area.

“We are aiming for an initial meaningful block of properties to be under contract in the first quarter of 2018,” CEO Michel Dallaire told analysts in his last call before Cossette takes over the role in January.

Cominar expects to allocate more than $1.2 billion in expected proceeds primarily to reduce its debt. The remaining $325 million will be used to repurchase units and for acquisitions in core markets.

Cossette said the company has been fielding calls from interested buyers as market conditions are holding up, although Calgary remains challenging.

“We still have very strong interest and demand for the portfolio,” he added.

Cominar said its third-quarter profit decreased 17 per cent from a year ago when it received payment from the settlement of a claim against Target Canada.

It earned $64 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $77.5 million a year earlier.

Last year’s results included $10.7 million in proceeds from the settlement with the U.S. retailer as well as from the sale of some properties.

Cominar said recurring funds from operations were $65.3 million, down from $68.5 million a year earlier. That translated into 35 cents per unit, down from 40 cent per unit last year, but three cents below analyst forecasts, according to Michael Markidis of Desjardins Capital Markets.

The REIT sold four non-core assets for $6 million in the quarter, Markidis wrote in a report.

Previous story
Canada trumpets progress on ‘core elements’ of new Trans-Pacific Partnership
Next story
CPPIB using its shareholder votes to push for more women on corporate boards: CEO

Just Posted

Accused killer’s confessions ruled inadmissible

Judge rules RCMP interviewers waited too long to give accused a bathroom break

Making the case for a supervised injection site in Red Deer

Discovery of carfentanil in city hall washroom

Police request help finding fraud suspect

Stettler RCMP issued arrest warrant

Influenza cases on the rise

Immunization continues in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Online threats for Hunting Hills included ‘shooting up’ an event

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate threats made against the school

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month