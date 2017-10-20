Contractor killed at Suncor Energy mining site north of Fort McMurray

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A contract worker died Friday at Suncor Energy’s Millennium oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.

Alberta labour spokesman Trent Bancarz said the man in his 30s was digging a trench when he was buried.

His name was not released

The man was employed by Aecon (TSX:ARE) Mining, which said it was deeply saddened and had put its work at the oilsands mine on hold.

Suncor (TSX:SU) spokeswoman Sneh Setal said the worker died at the site.

She said no one else was injured and all workers were accounted for.

“Early this morning, our personnel responded to an incident in a portion of the Millennium mine where the individual was working. Unfortunately this person was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Setal said from Calgary.

“We are extending our sincerest and deepest condolences to the person’s family, friends and co-workers.”

Bancarz said Suncor notified the department.

RCMP are investigating along with occupational health and safety officials.

