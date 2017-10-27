Facebook to test ad transparency features in Canada

Facebook will use Canada as a testing ground as it rolls out new ad transparency features.

The social media giant says that starting next month Canadian users will be able to view what ads a particular Facebook page is running on the main platform, as well as Messenger and Instagram.

Facebook also says in its blog post that all ads will be required to be associated with a page, which are often used by companies or groups.

It will start testing these features in Canada and roll it out by next summer to other countries including the U.S., ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Facebook has come under fire for its role in the November 2016 U.S. presidential election.

It disclosed last month that it found ads linked to fake accounts, likely run from Russia, that sought to influence the election.

Previous story
Hiring people with disabilities
Next story
Zinc miner Nexa Resources debuts on TSX and NYSE with lowered listing price

Just Posted

Red Deer craft show a busy place

Our Best to You Craft Sale at Westerner Park

More than 475 exhibitors to fill Westerner for Agri-Trade in Red Deer

The latest, innovative and newest trends in agriculture will be on display… Continue reading

Stantec Red Deer recognized for work after Fort McMurray fire

Honoured for excellence in engineering

Red Deer’s Women’s Outreach accepting applications for adopt-a-family program

The Women’s Outreach Society hopes people will consider adopting a family during… Continue reading

Red Deer McDonald’s outlets raise money for United Way

A dollar from Big Macs, Happy Meals will be donated on Nov. 15

WATCH: Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month