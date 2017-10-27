Facebook to test ad transparency features in Canada

Facebook will use Canada as a testing ground as it rolls out new ad transparency features.

The social media giant says that starting next month Canadian users will be able to view what ads a particular Facebook page is running on the main platform, as well as Messenger and Instagram.

Facebook also says in its blog post that all ads will be required to be associated with a page, which are often used by companies or groups.

It will start testing these features in Canada and roll it out by next summer to other countries including the U.S., ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Facebook has come under fire for its role in the November 2016 U.S. presidential election.

It disclosed last month that it found ads linked to fake accounts, likely run from Russia, that sought to influence the election.