Few details on how new security rules impact Canadians flying into U.S.

TORONTO — Canadian travellers flying into the United States are subject to new security protocols implemented Thursday but airlines weren’t saying much about what the screening procedures entail.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration announced in June that there would be heightened security for international flights to the U.S. starting this fall.

The TSA said it would include increased screening of passengers and their cellphones and other electronic devices, as well as more security around planes and in passenger areas.

“Passengers flying to the U.S. could face more detailed inspection of their electronic devices and may be subject to security interviews by airline employees,” Transport Canada spokeswoman Marie-Anyk Cote said Thursday in a statement.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said ”the new measures have been incorporated into the existing steps” for the airline, but wouldn’t specify what those measures consisted of because security is handled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Fitzpatrick said all of the airline’s flights from Canada to the U.S. have passengers go through preclearance security, so they would encounter the new screening methods before taking off, not after landing in an American airport.

“Preclearance is a U.S. customs program, not an Air Canada program,” he said.

A representative from WestJet said the airline is working with the TSA to implement the new protocols and does not expect any immediate impact on Canadian passengers travelling to the U.S.

WestJet passengers go through preclearance security at some but not all of the Canadian airports the airline operates from.

Passengers on Porter Airlines flights will have to go through the new security checks once they land in the U.S., as Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport does not offer preclearance. The airline says passengers can expect the same check-in experience as before.

International airlines have been offering differing accounts of how they will implement the new security rules.

Long-haul carrier Emirates said it would conduct “passenger pre-screening interviews” for those travelling on U.S.-bound flights, along with other checks on electronics.

Air France said it would begin the new security interviews on Thursday at Paris Orly Airport and a week later at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. The airline said the extra screening would take the form of a questionnaire handed to all passengers.

Other airlines, including Korean Air Lines Co., Asiana Airlines Inc., and Royal Jordanian, said they received permission to delay implementing the new protocols until next year.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein wouldn’t comment on the specifics of any of the new measures, but says they apply to all passengers flying into the U.S., including American citizens, and that approximately 2,100 flights a day will be impacted.

Previous story
Shaw inks deal with Apple details on pricing, availability yet to be announced

Just Posted

Blaming patients must stop say emergency doctors

Time to deal with bed shortages

Red Deer Catholic Schools enrolment exceeds expectations

Exceeding enrolment expectations, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has become the third… Continue reading

Happy the rescue dog owes his life to caring Red Deer residents

Emmy Stuebing finally found her injured pet after six-week search

Canada’s energy regulator says demand for fossil fuels will max out in two years

OTTAWA — The National Energy Board says Canada’s addiction to fossil fuels… Continue reading

Rocky RCMP arrest six people on outstanding warrants

Investigation at Sunchild and O’Chiese

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month