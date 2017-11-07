Finning International reports third-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

VANCOUVER — Finning International Inc. says it earned $52 million in its latest quarter, up from $36 million a year ago, as revenue improved 16 per cent.

The heavy equipment dealer (TSX:FTT) says the profit amounted to 31 cents per share, up from 22 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $1.55 billion, up from $1.33 billion a year ago, boosted by gains across all of its regions and lines of business.

The company says new equipment sales were up 25 per cent, while product support revenues grew by 13 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Finning says it earned $59 million or 35 cents per share, up from $36 million or 22 cents per share last year.

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer with operations in Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Previous story
Canadian Natural cuts 2018 spending to $4.3 billion but output to rise by 17%
Next story
Foes of Obama oil-gas rule ask court to reconsider ruling

Just Posted

Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s… Continue reading

Western spangles and ancient mysteries combine in fabric art exhibit at Red Deer museum

Central Alberta artist Caitlin Thompson was inspired by Gene Autry

Fraud suspect caught on camera, Red Deer RCMP seek public’s help

Anyone who recognizes suspect is asked to call police

Accused murderers blame each other

Two men charged with murdering Castor family told police the other was the shooter

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month