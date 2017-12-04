Flair Airlines tinkering with ultra low cost model by eliminating carry-on fee

MONTREAL — Flair Airlines Ltd. is tinkering in Canada with the ultra low-cost airline model used in the U.S. and Europe by eliminating carry-on luggage charges in response to consumer demand.

Effective immediately, the B.C.-based carrier will remove its $30 carry-on baggage fee.

Spokeswoman Julie Rempel said the one-month trial will likely be extended indefinitely because of strong passenger demand.

“That was one of the main complaints that we had from passengers because it was an unfamiliar fee to a lot of them so we just made the decision to remove it,” she said in an interview.

Rempel said Flair is “redefining” the ultra low cost carrier model in Canada. The airline started last summer by taking over the operations of New Leaf.

“We’re just looking at it from a customer’s perspective and redefining how we look at ULCCs. There’s no rules in the playbook at this moment and we’re making our own and this is just one move towards that.”

Discount airlines keep fares low by charging a series of ancillary fees including baggage, seat selection, use of credit cards and food purchases. Some of the world’s largest airlines of this type earn as much as 46 per cent of their revenues from extra fees.

WestJet Airlines (TSX:WJA) said it still plans to charge carry-on fees on its low-cost Swoop subsidiary that is scheduled to launch service next summer.

Even with fees, Swoop is aiming to cut fares to around 30- to 40-per cent lower than average full-service carriers, said spokeswoman Lauren Stewart.

“The choice to pay for extras such as carry-on allows the price-sensitive traveller to make choices on what they value to keep the fare as low as possible,” she said in an email.

Swoop has yet to announce initial destinations or fees.

Canada Jetlines CEO and director Stan Gadek said it charges for carry-on fees but charges an ultra-low base fare.

So-called ancillary fees are generating increasing revenues for airlines around the world.

They are expected to generate US$82.2 billion this year, a 22 per cent increase in one year, compared to US$22.6 billion in 2010, according to IdeaWorksCompany, a U.S. research company that tracks airline revenue.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) ranked 10th in the world in collecting ancillary fees, bringing in US$1.179 billion in 2016. That equalled 10.4 per cent of its total revenues. Part of those fees come from its travel subsidiary Rouge and 45 per cent come from its frequent flyer program, said IdeaWorks.

European ultra low-cost carriers Ryanair and Easyjet were 6th and 7th on the list at nearly US$2 billion and US$1.355 billion, respectively.

IdeaWorks said WestJet collected US$302.2 million in fees last year.

Air Canada passengers paid US$26.29 per person in ancillary fees, the 15th most of any carrier.

That was well behind leader Spirit Airlines at US$49.89 but ahead of Ryanair and Easyjet. WestJet received US$13.77 per passenger.

Previous story
Kinder Morgan pushes back planned spending on Trans Mountain expansion project
Next story
Kinder Morgan and Burnaby clash in NEB hearing over Trans Mountain project

Just Posted

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

The new speedskating oval in ‘Setters Place’ in Great Chief Park will open on Jan. 20

New park facilities named after Red Deer construction company, a major donor

Red Deer drug dealer claims constitutional rights violated

Lawyer for Allie Gader will argue constitutional challenge in March

Update: 19th annual Red Deer Charity Checkstop helps everyone have a Merry Christmas

A honk, a wave and a drop of money in a bucket… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP arrest two with firearm and stolen IDs on multiple warrants

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man and a woman who were both… Continue reading

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets

Red Deer police investigate school break ins

Thieves made off with electronics at three schools

Red Deer fire crews rescue dog on thin ice

The Border Collie was taken to a vet

B.C. court rules against injured veterans in fight for disability pensions

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a devastating blow to a… Continue reading

Advocate web poll suggests most support Bower Place expansion

A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month