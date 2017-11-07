Foes of Obama oil-gas rule ask court to reconsider ruling

DENVER — Opponents of some Obama-era oil and gas regulations say a decision by a federal appeals court in Denver could allow those rules to go into effect temporarily, even though the Trump administration plans to revoke them.

Four states, two industry groups and a Native American tribe filed documents Friday and Monday asking the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a decision it issued in September.

That decision said it would be a waste of time to rule on whether the regulations are legal because the new administration has already begun to overturn them. But the decision cast doubt on whether the regulations are in force in the meantime.

Colorado, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming asked the court reconsider. Two industry groups — the Independent Petroleum Association of America and the Western Energy Alliance — filed another request, as did the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in Utah.

The industry groups said that unless the September decision is changed, the federal government could be forced to enact the rules until they are formally revoked. Energy companies would have to spend time and money complying or risk getting sued, the groups said.

The Ute tribe said it would suffer economic losses if the rules take effect because energy companies might hold off drilling on tribal land until the Trump administration revokes them. The states said they too would be harmed.

The appeals court did not immediately say whether it would reconsider. It told six environmental groups that are parties to the case to respond to the requests by Nov. 20.

The 2015 rules require drilling companies to disclose what chemicals they used in hydraulic fracturing on federal and tribal land. Hydraulic fracturing boosts oil and gas production by injecting a high-pressure mix of water, sand and chemicals underground to break open rock formations.

A federal judge in Wyoming overturned the regulations last year, saying the government had no authority to impose them. The Obama administration — which was still in office — and environmentalists appealed.

Before the appeals court could rule, the Trump administration took office and announced it would revoke the regulations. That process is underway but not yet complete.

The 10th Circuit, citing the uncertain future of the regulations, dismissed the appeals in its September decision but also reversed the Wyoming judge’s decision that overturned the regulations in the first place. That left confusion about whether the regulations are in force.

Previous story
Finning International reports third-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago
Next story
Canada’s progressive push for the updated TPP might not come so easy

Just Posted

Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School… Continue reading

More Central Albertans in need of help this Christmas?

Local charities prepare for an increase in applications for assistance

Red Deer development permits up slightly over last October

Though the value of development permits are half of what they were… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s… Continue reading

Western spangles and ancient mysteries combine in fabric art exhibit at Red Deer museum

Central Alberta artist Caitlin Thompson was inspired by Gene Autry

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month