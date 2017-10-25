Ford issues recalls for big vans and F-150 trucks van wiring issue led to fires

DETROIT — Ford has recalled more than 100,000 full-sized vans and F-150 trucks in North America, including 8,365 vans in Canada to fix a wiring problem that was potentially related to two fires.

The company said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

The recall announced Wednesday covers 73,443 Ford Transit vans from 2015 through 2017 that have a trailer tow computer module.

Here’s what you need to know about the recall:

— Ford says water can enter the module and cause corrosion. That could cause an electrical short and an increased fire risk.

— Corrosion also can cause unexpected seat belt pretensioner activation, rapid flashing of turn signals, loss of heating and air conditioning controls and other problems.

— Fires could happen when the ignition is off so Ford is recommending they be parked outdoors until repairs are made.

— Owners can have dealers disable the module as a temporary fix. Dealers will add a drain hole to the driver’s door step well and install a fuse in a wiring harness when parts become available at an unspecified later date.

The U.S.-based carmaker also issued three other safety recalls involving F-150 vehicles.

One involves about 15,000 trucks, including 2,203 in Canada with 3.3-litre engines, six-speed transmissions and column-mounted shift levers. Inaccurate gear selection could result in unintended vehicle movement.

Rapid shifts from park to drive may cause a loss of the gear indication in the instrument panel and result in a momentary engagement of reverse or neutral operation before the vehicle achieves forward drive function. There are no reported accidents or injuries associated with this issues.

The affected vehicles were built between Jan. 12 and Oct. 9 at the Dearborn and Kansas City assembly plants.

A third recall involves 15,000 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission. The affected vehicles are unable to shift the transmission using the shift lever.

The pin attaching the transmission shift linkage to the transmission may come out, leaving the transmission stuck in that gear. The key could be removed even if the vehicle is not in park, making it impossible to restart the vehicle and increasing the risk of accident or injury.

The affected vehicles include 3,160 vehicles sold in Canada that were built between August 2016 and August 2017.

The fourth recall involves nearly 30 2018 Ford F-150 vehicles with 3.5-litre engines for possible loss of motive power and engine failure.

In affected vehicles, certain cylinder heads are missing machined holes intended to supply lubrication to the camshaft-bearing journals. The lack of proper lubrication increases the risk of a crash, although there are no reported accidents or injuries.

The vehicles, including seven sold in Canada, were built Sept. 3-17.

Previous story
TransCanada selling Ontario solar portfolio in further move from renewables
Next story
Boeing says Canada relationship will survive despite C Series trade action

Just Posted

WATCH: Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home

Red Deer’s John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae have their front yard filled… Continue reading

I Love First Peoples comes to Red Deer

Encouraging education among Indigenous youth

Lacombe B-girl heading to Japan

With the goal to compete in the 2018 Youth Summer Olympic Games

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Doors officially open to Asooahum Crossing

Special ceremony held in Red Deer with two Alberta ministers

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month