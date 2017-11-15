Former prime minister Chretien doesn’t think Trump will scrap NAFTA

MONTREAL — Former prime minister Jean Chretien says he doesn’t believe U.S. President Donald Trump will scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Canada has benefited from NAFTA, the United States has benefited from NAFTA and Mexico has benefited from NAFTA,” he said Wednesday.

“To put all that in the garbage, I don’t think that will happen tomorrow.”

The former prime minister said there have always been trade problems but that they are solved on a case-by-case basis.

“We have almost $2 billion in business every day with the Americans, so there’s problems that need to be resolved and things have to be modernized and adjusted to new realities,” he said.

Chretien also pointed to the Canada-U.S. auto pact, which was signed in 1965, as further evidence of the benefits of the two countries working together.

He said Canada shared factories and jobs with the Americans under the agreement.

The auto pact was cancelled in 2001 after it was found to be contrary to international trade rules.

Chretien noted that Trump has his own trade issues to deal with.

“Take Iowa, which voted for Trump,” he said. “It sells a big part of their agricultural products to Mexico.”

Chretien admitted the U.S. president never ceases to amaze him on a regular basis.

“Yes, he surprises every morning,” he said, adding he’s not interested in keeping up with his tweets.

Chretien made his comments to reporters at a luncheon held by the Quebec branch of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

The organization handed out nine awards to several individuals and companies for their outstanding volunteer and financing campaigns.

Previous story
Softwood dispute underscores need for NAFTA dispute mechanism, trade expert says
Next story
NAFTA round: Lead ministers for Canada, U.S., Mexico will not attend this time

Just Posted

WATCH: ‘A wall of beer heaven:’ store selling craft beer opens its doors in Red Deer

With the proliferation of microbreweries in Alberta, a store dedicated to selling… Continue reading

Red Deer and District Food Bank gearing up for busy Christmas season

Calling the next six weeks until Christmas a busy time at the… Continue reading

Don’t pour extra medication down the sink, City of Red Deer manager warns

Wastewater treatment plant doesn’t treat pharmaceuticals

International students blending in at St. Joseph High School

Enjoying the Canadian high school experience in Red Deer

Businesses seek solutions to crime

Red Deer-area industrial parks targetted

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month