GM says next-gen electric cars will cost less, go farther

DETROIT — General Motors is telling investors its next generation of electric vehicles will cost the company 30 per cent less than current ones, making them profitable after the new version debuts in 2021.

CEO Mary Barra made the forecast at the Barclay’s Global Automotive Conference in New York on Wednesday. Despite the announcement, GM shares fell with the broader markets, closing down 14 cents to $42.86.

Here are more details from Barra’s presentation to investors:

— She expects to cut battery cell cost from $145 per kilowatt hour of electricity to under $100 in four years, yet produce a range of over 300 miles because batteries will store more energy. Currently the Chevrolet Bolt electric car can go up to 238 miles on a single charge, among the longest-range EVs on the market.

— GM plans to reduce electric vehicle manufacturing and development costs by integrating the battery into the vehicle structure and by building multiple vehicles including SUVs and luxury cars off the same electric underpinnings.

— GM has pledged to roll out 20 new zero-emissions vehicles by 2023, with two new ones coming in 18 months. Currently most automakers lose money on electric vehicles.

— The company expects to spread costs over more electric vehicles. GM now sells fewer than 50,000 electric vehicles worldwide but predicts that will rise to near 1 million by 2026.

— Barra says GM, through its Cruise Automation unit, is moving quickly to develop autonomous vehicles so the company can capitalize on the “biggest business opportunity since the creation of the internet.”

— She says deployment of vehicles without a driver is coming in “quarters not years,” but gave no exact time frame.

— Barra says GM generates enough capital to finance electric and autonomous vehicle research as well as traditional vehicles.

Previous story
Bombardier set to hire 1,000 jobs as part of ramp up for Global 7000 business jet

Just Posted

Police continue to search for girl missing for almost a week

Police continue to look for a 17-year-old who was last seen six… Continue reading

WATCH: ‘A wall of beer heaven:’ store selling craft beer opens its doors in Red Deer

With the proliferation of microbreweries in Alberta, a store dedicated to selling… Continue reading

Red Deer and District Food Bank gearing up for busy Christmas season

Calling the next six weeks until Christmas a busy time at the… Continue reading

Environmental plan shows few Red Deer residents are lowering gas consumption

Most ecological goals are being met, but more work is needed

Don’t pour extra medication down the sink, City of Red Deer manager warns

Wastewater treatment plant doesn’t treat pharmaceuticals

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month