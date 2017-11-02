Google parent chair says company owes Canada, worried about U.S.-Canada relations

TORONTO — The head of Google’s parent company contrasted divisive U.S. politics against Canada’s innovation and immigration-friendly policies Thursday, adding his company owes this country a favour — one the Prime Minister said he’d be sure to call in.

Alphabet Inc. chairman Eric Schmidt said during an onstage chat with Justin Trudeau in Toronto that his company is “enormously thankful to Canadians” for the country’s artificial intelligence innovations.

“We now use it throughout our entire business and it’s a major driver of our corporate success,” he said at Google’s Go North conference. “So we owe you, right. And we remember.”

Trudeau replied that Canada would make sure to hold him to it, now that it was “on record.”

“We’ll make sure that works out,” the prime minister quipped.

Google is among the backers of the Vector Institute, a Toronto-based artificial intelligence research lab which is part of Ottawa’s strategy to drive innovation in Canada. Ottawa is putting up to $50 million into the institute, Ontario is investing $50 million and more than 30 private-sector companies are set to invest $80 million.

That’s in addition to Google’s AI lab in Montreal, which the tech giant launched in November 2016.

But as Google’s relationship with Canada becomes increasingly cozy, relations between the U.S. and its northern neighbour have come under pressure.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico have been in prolonged negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement, a deal Schmidt said has been “enormously successful.”

Schmidt added that he was worried about the impact that U.S. identity politics under Donald Trump — in contrast to Canada’s focus on inclusivity and diversity — would have on the countries’ dealings.

Schmidt noted that the U.S. is “critically dependent” on supply chains from Canada, “including the back and forth that we have in the tech industry.”

“I’m concerned that the politics in the United States are going to drive various wedges between the excellent historical relations between Canada and the United States,” said Schmidt, who wore socks were emblazoned with the Canadian flag.

The former Google CEO added that the North American Free Trade Agreement has been very successful and asked the Prime Minister about a timeline for when the negotiations will be complete.

Trudeau said Canada is “carefully evaluating everything they put forward” and warned of dire consequences if the deal collapses.

“As soon as you thicken that border, or shut things down, there are going to be negative impacts on the American economy, on American workers,” he said.

“Of course there can be way more impacts on Canada because we are much smaller and more dependent on the U.S. But, at the same time, it’s gonna hurt if we fail to move forward with NAFTA.”

He also noted Canada recently signed a trade deal with Europe and said the country is engaging with Asia as it looks to “diversify a certain bit.”

Meanwhile, Trudeau said there is a “unity of approach and purpose on this” across the political spectrum in Canada, which is an “advantage.”

“We are not going to be pushed into accepting something that is bad for Canada.”

Previous story
BCE’s Cope says heavy spending on Bell networks showing results with subscribers
Next story
Enbridge says Line 3 project progressing despite rising scrutiny in Minnesota

Just Posted

Polygraph results questioned at murder trial

Co-accused Joshua Frank becomes the focus

Update: Snow clearing starts on major streets in Red Deer on Thursday

Public works gears up for another winter

Trudeau applauds Payette for standing up for science in convention speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is proud of Gov. Gen. Julie… Continue reading

Lake Louise ski resort faces trial next month; charged with cutting endangered trees

A company accused of cutting down endangered trees at a popular ski… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic Regional School division buses cancelled in Rocky Mountain House

Schools are open but bus service cancelled

Free hot lunches for St. Gregory students

A hot lunch on a cold day helps the smiles stay for… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month