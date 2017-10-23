Half of Tim Hortons franchisees in Canada join unsanctioned group

Less than a year after it was created, a group looking to raise Tim Hortons franchisees’ concerns over the chain’s management has recruited half of all of Tim Hortons Canadian franchisees into its ranks.

The Great White North Franchisee Association president David Hughes said in a letter sent to all franchisees that half of the chain’s franchisees have shown they support the significant issues the group publicizes.

The association incorporated in March to raise franchisee concerns, including the use of advertising funds and cost-cutting measures that it says impact quality.

Hughes said the GWNFA has decided to defer fee payments over a six-month period to give struggling store owners the chance to join, noting that many do so anonymously.

The president encouraged franchisees to join the growing group, and said the association hopes to hold elections for a new board of directors in January 2018.

The GWNFA and parent company Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) have been at odds since its formation, and have initiated legal actions against each other.

The GWNFA filed a $500-million lawsuit in June alleging RBI improperly used money from a national advertising fund. The allegations have not been proven in court and RBI has said it vehemently disagrees with and denies the allegations.

In September, RBI subsidiary TDL Group Corp. served default notices to the association’s board members, including Hughes. The company accused them of providing confidential information to Tim Hortons former CEO Don Schroeder, who then allegedly gave it to a Canadian newspaper. Schroeder and the GWNFA have denied these claims.

The association then filed a lawsuit alleging RBI, its subsidiary and several executives continually subvert their right to associate. None of the claims have been proven in court and Tim Hortons has called the lawsuit unfounded.

Hughes told franchisees in the letter that the association’s efforts have helped bring about significant changes.

“But we still have many issues still to tackle in order to bring profitability and sustainability to each of you.”

Previous story
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall hits pause on planned corporate tax
Next story
NAFTA: U.S. hasn’t done analysis on what happens if free-trade treaty ends

Just Posted

Central Alberta aquatic group wants Red Deer council to stick to its plan to build new pool in 2021

A local group wants a new pool to be a priority for… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Salvation Army vehicles vandalized twice in six weeks

Police investigating Sept. 10 and Oct. 21 incidents

Update: More details released of fatal police-involved shooting near Alix

ASIRT says man rammed police car, injured officer

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton… Continue reading

Red Deer launches light bulb exchange program

Up to three LED bulbs per house for free

Replay: Red Deer

Watch the highlights from this week

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

His soulful poetry, distinctive baritone and knack for writing runaway hit songs… Continue reading

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month