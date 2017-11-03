Hamilton Spectator to roll out website paywall next Tuesday

The Hamilton Spectator newspaper says it is rolling out a paywall on its website on Tuesday.

The daily publication says in a notice on its website that starting Nov. 7, non-subscribers will have access to five locked articles per month.

After reaching the limit in a 30-day period, users must subscribe for full access to thespec.com.

Customers who receive the newspaper at home will automatically get online access, while digital subscriptions alone will cost roughly $1 for the first month, and $9 per month afterwards.

The Spectator is one of several publications owned by Torstar Corp. which also publishes the Toronto Star and Waterloo Record and holds a stake in The Canadian Press.

The company reported a $6.6 million loss in its third quarter amid continued declines in print advertising revenue.

