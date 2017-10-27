Hiring people with disabilities

Dear Working Wise: I just hired a new person to work in our office. She hasn’t started work yet, but she seems like a good fit. She knows the software and has a great personality—but I’m a little worried. She uses a wheelchair and I’m concerned about any costs that I will have to have to incur to accommodate her disability. What am I in for? Signed, Concerned

Dear Concerned: It’s always a gamble when you hire any new employee. Most times, they work out fine and your latest hire is no different.

One in seven Albertans has a disability including those with invisible disabilities like learning disabilities or mental health issues. You may already employ someone with a disability and not even know it.

Accommodating a disability is less expensive than you might think and you may realize some unexpected benefits as accommodations might assist other employees or your customers.

A Job Accommodation Network survey of more than 1,000 employers found that 56 per cent of disabled employees required accommodations that cost nothing at all. Employers reported the average cost to accommodate an employee with a disability at $320 and 95 per cent said that it was a one-time cost.

The Alberta Government’s Disability Related Employment Supports (DRES) can be used to help offset some of the costs of worksite modifications or assistive technology. To learn more about DRES, visit humanservices.alberta.ca/dres.

Your new employee may not need any modifications at all. Many people who live with disabilities have become experts in overcoming the challenges of daily living. Your new employee may tell you that she has to perform a task in a different way or that she will require some sort of accommodation, e.g. special software.

Opening your doors to all Albertans gives you more choice to hire the right skill sets for the job. Job seekers with disabilities historically have been an untapped labour source, but technology and increased access to post-secondary education has enabled people with disabilities to reach their full potential.

If you have questions, help is available for employers. Alberta Community and Social Services funds agencies around the province help employers hire and retain employees with disabilities. You can contact your nearest Alberta Supports Centre for more information on these services at albertasupports.ca.

Alberta has an Employment First Strategy that calls on governments, employers, agencies, and Albertans to work together to welcome more people with disabilities into our workplaces.

Alberta Community and Social Services, for example, is offering 20, one-year paid Internships for persons with disabilities.

Specialized employment agencies, including Prospect: The Worx, Employabilities, and Calgary Alternative Employment Services are helping to promote the internships and providing advice on workplace accommodations.

You can learn more about the Employment First Strategy, the paid internships, and the Top 10 Myths of Hiring People with Disabilities at humanservices.alberta.ca/ef.

Internships opportunities will be posted on the Alberta Jobs website (jobs.alberta.ca) until November 17, 2017.

Do you have a work-related question? Send your questions to Working Wise, at charles.strachey@gov.ab.ca. Charles Strachey is a manager with Alberta Community and Social Services. This column is provided for general information.