Home Capital names mortgage sector veteran as CEO

Home Capital names new CEO

TORONTO — A veteran of the Canadian financial services and mortgage industry has been appointed the next CEO of Home Capital Group Inc., which is working to restore investor and customer confidence after the company appeared to be on the brink of collapse earlier this year.

Yousry Bissada, 57, will join the Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender on Aug. 3.

The announcement comes three weeks after Home Capital (TSX:HCG) earned a vote of confidence from famed American billionaire Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway is investing in the company and providing much needed funding.

Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to buy up to $400 million in stock — about 39 per cent Home Capital’s total equity — and provide a $2 billion line of credit to offset cash that Home Capital customers have withdrawn from their savings accounts.

One of Bissada’s top priorities will be to select a new chief financial officer as Home Capital, the country’s largest supplier of alternative mortgages, undergoes sweeping changes to its senior management team and board of directors.

“We want to be the first choice for depositors, borrowers and brokers,” Bissada said in a statement Wednesday.

During the 1990s, Bissada had executive roles in mortgage operations at CIBC and TD Canada Trust. He was CEO of Filogix, a software and service provider to the mortgage industry, from 2000 to 2007. Since 2011, he has been CEO of Kanetix Ltd., a technology company that operates an online platform for insurance quotes.

He also serves as a director of Equity Financial Holdings Inc. (TSX:EQI), another non-bank mortgage provider, and is a past chairman of two mortgage lenders, Canadian Financial Corp. and Paradigm Quest Inc.