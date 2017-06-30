Interac experiencing issues with e-Transfer

TORONTO — Interac says it’s having technical issues with its e-Transfer service, leading to service disruptions for customers trying to transfer money online.

The company first announced the problem Thursday evening via Twitter, saying the service was unavailable and that teams were working to resolve the issue.

The company announced about an hour later that the service had been restored, but then followed up with another tweet several hours after that saying that it was continuing to experience an issue with e-Transfer.

On Friday the company said the service was operating but was experiencing “intermittent issues.”

Several customers took to Twitter in search of answers, with some saying they were unable to pay their rent for the next month.