Kinder Morgan pushes back planned spending on Trans Mountain expansion project

CALGARY — Kinder Morgan Canada (TSX:KML) says it is still not in a position to start significant construction on the Trans Mountain expansion project and expects spending on the project for at least part of next year to focus mostly on permitting.

In its 2018 guidance, the company said it expects existing assets including its existing Trans Mountain pipeline and its rail and storage facilities to perform well, but is concerned about permit delays at its $7.4-billion pipeline expansion project.

The company has filed motions with the National Energy Board to resolve delays related to Burnaby, B.C., with oral arguments heard at the regulator’s headquarters Monday.

Kinder Morgan Canada says it can’t commit to major construction spending until it has more clarity on key permits, approvals and the judicial review, and that the project is potentially already delayed nine months due mostly to challenges with the regulatory process.

The company says that it expects to lose about $75 million in earnings before certain deductions for every month the in-service date is pushed back.

Kinder Morgan Canada said if uncertainty on permitting stretches further into 2018 then it would reduce spending accordingly, pushing the start-up date beyond September 2020 and potentially threatening the viability of the project itself.

Previous story
New Montreal bridge currently being built had 2,000 defects; report
Next story
Flair Airlines tinkering with ultra low cost model by eliminating carry-on fee

Just Posted

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

The new speedskating oval in ‘Setters Place’ in Great Chief Park will open on Jan. 20

New park facilities named after Red Deer construction company, a major donor

Red Deer drug dealer claims constitutional rights violated

Lawyer for Allie Gader will argue constitutional challenge in March

Update: 19th annual Red Deer Charity Checkstop helps everyone have a Merry Christmas

A honk, a wave and a drop of money in a bucket… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP arrest two with firearm and stolen IDs on multiple warrants

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man and a woman who were both… Continue reading

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets

Red Deer police investigate school break ins

Thieves made off with electronics at three schools

Red Deer fire crews rescue dog on thin ice

The Border Collie was taken to a vet

B.C. court rules against injured veterans in fight for disability pensions

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a devastating blow to a… Continue reading

Advocate web poll suggests most support Bower Place expansion

A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month