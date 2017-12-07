Man who bilked $100M from investors flees California prison

SEATTLE — Authorities say a Washington state man who bilked investors out of more than $100 million in a Ponzi scheme has escaped from a federal prison in central California.

According to The Seattle Times, prison officials say 55-year-old Frederick Berg was discovered missing Wednesday from a minimum-security work camp next to a penitentiary in Atwater, California.

Berg in 2012 was sentenced to 18 years in after pleading guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and bankruptcy fraud.

Prosecutors have that Berg used investor funds from his company, Meridian Group, to buy Lear jets, yachts and million-dollar homes.

They said he used more than $100 million from over 800 investors to keep his investment fraud scheme going.

Berg was arrested in 2010 in Los Angeles.

