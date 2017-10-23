Mitsubishi recalls 161,167 vehicles in U.S., Canada

DETROIT — Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is recalling 161,167 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because electric relays can cause the engine to stall or overheat.

The recall affects the 2015-2017 Outlander SUV, the 2015-2017 Lancer sedan and Outlander Sport, and the 2015 Lancer Evolution sport sedan. Most are in the U.S. but 28,615 are in Canada.

Mitsubishi says it has no reports of accidents or injuries related to the defect, which can also reduce power to the engine.

Mitsubishi will notify owners about the recall this month. Dealers will replace defective relays for free.

Previous story
Liberals to praise good news fiscal update amid ethics allegations
Next story
Quebec-based Avior inks multi-year contract with Boeing 737 Max project

Just Posted

Central Alberta aquatic group wants Red Deer council to stick to its plan to build new pool in 2021

A local group wants a new pool to be a priority for… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Salvation Army vehicles vandalized twice in six weeks

Police investigating Sept. 10 and Oct. 21 incidents

Update: More details released of fatal police-involved shooting near Alix

ASIRT says man rammed police car, injured officer

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton… Continue reading

Red Deer launches light bulb exchange program

Up to three LED bulbs per house for free

Replay: Red Deer

Watch the highlights from this week

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

His soulful poetry, distinctive baritone and knack for writing runaway hit songs… Continue reading

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month