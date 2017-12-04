Humphrey Banack is pictured with a flooded pea field in Round Hill, Alta., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Prairie farmers are in a bind after bad weather forced them to leave a lot of crops on their fields last fall, and now the problem is being magnified by a cold, wet spring that has delayed seeding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

Mother Nature proves less troublesome for Prairie farmers in 2017: report

REGINA — A report from the Canadian Crop Hail Association says a reduction in potentially damaging storm activity on much of the Prairies this past summer led to one of the lightest hail-claim seasons in eight years.

The 2017 report from the Regina-based association shows there were just over 8,600 claims in Western Canada that generated $96 million in insurance payouts.

The report says there was a decrease in storm frequency from the five-year average, while damage claim frequency was down about 30 per cent for the same period of time.

Manitoba farmers suffered the most losses, followed by Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The association says the lack of moisture was widespread this year with record to near-record dry conditions throughout much of Saskatchewan and parts of Alberta.

The organization also says farmers continue to insure their crops for hail damage at near record levels.

The report said there was more timely precipitation in Manitoba where producers enjoyed good yield and quality, despite dry conditions. The province’s loss ratio of 45.9 per cent was well below 2016’s record loss ratio of 158.9 per cent.

Alberta followed at 33.7 per cent, compared to 83.6 per cent in 2016. Saskatchewan reported a 30-per-cent loss ratio compared to 73 per cent in 2016.

The report said producer premiums totalled just over $286 million for an industry loss ratio of 33.8 per cent.

A dry spring combined with 2016 unharvested acres and some continued industry rate declines resulted in a five-per-cent decrease in producer-paid premiums this year.

The Canadian Crop Hail Association is a member-driven organization that represents the interests of the Canadian crop hail managing general agencies and insurance companies. It’s been serving the crop insurance industry since 1915.

Association member companies write crop-hail insurance products totalling more than $250 million in premiums, and liability totalling about $6 billion.

Previous story
Aphria set to be Shoppers Drug Mart’s cannabis supplier with new agreement
Next story
Are you ‘suitably paranoid’ about your home devices’ cybersecurity?

Just Posted

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

The new speedskating oval in ‘Setters Place’ in Great Chief Park will open on Jan. 20

New park facilities named after Red Deer construction company, a major donor

Red Deer drug dealer claims constitutional rights violated

Lawyer for Allie Gader will argue constitutional challenge in March

Update: 19th annual Red Deer Charity Checkstop helps everyone have a Merry Christmas

A honk, a wave and a drop of money in a bucket… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP arrest two with firearm and stolen IDs on multiple warrants

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man and a woman who were both… Continue reading

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets

Red Deer police investigate school break ins

Thieves made off with electronics at three schools

Red Deer fire crews rescue dog on thin ice

The Border Collie was taken to a vet

B.C. court rules against injured veterans in fight for disability pensions

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a devastating blow to a… Continue reading

Advocate web poll suggests most support Bower Place expansion

A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month