New Brunswick hit with softwood tariffs, but rest of region exempt

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick softwood lumber producers, who had been exempt from U.S. tariffs in the past, will now have to pay 20.83 per cent duty, although producers in the rest of Atlantic Canada will be exempt.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said in its final determination released Thursday that most Canadian producers will pay a combined countervailing and anti-dumping rate of 20.83 per cent, down from 26.75 per cent in the preliminary determinations issued earlier this year.

Lumber products certified by the Atlantic Lumber Board as being first produced in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island are excluded from any duties.

Roger Melanson, New Brunswick’s minister responsible for trade, calls the decision “unfounded and unfair” for his province.

“If you look at all the facts how we manage our forestry in New Brunswick and how our softwood lumber industry in New Brunswick does business, it’s quite clear historically that this industry in New Brunswick is not subsidized,” Melanson said Thursday.

Forestry giant J.D. Irving won’t pay tariffs as high as other producers in New Brunswick. Instead they’ll have to pay 9.92 per cent.

Melanson said he’ll meet with members of the forest industry on Friday to decide how to proceed, but said joining any litigation by the federal government is a strong possibility.

He said New Brunswick needs to get the facts in front of the World Trade Organization or a NAFTA panel.

“We need to have … independent eyes on the softwood lumber issue in dispute here. Historically when that has happened it has always been a ruling in favour of what we know as factual in the province that we don’t subsidize this industry and we need to get to that status again,” Melanson said.

Softwood lumber contributes more than $1.45 billion to the New Brunswick economy each year and employs more than 22,000 people.

The other Atlantic provinces are welcoming news that their softwood producers will be exempt.

“We are pleased the United States government has recognized the legitimacy of our long-standing exclusion,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

“While this is welcome news for Nova Scotia, we recognize that this is a difficult time for Canadian industry as a whole as many are faced with duties,” he said.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government also issued a statement saying it is very pleased.

“Our government welcomes the elimination of the countervailing duties and potential anti-dumping charges on timber exports to the United States,” said Gerry Byrne, minister of Fisheries and Land Resources.

“Unrestricted access to these traditional markets is important for the future of our province’s lumber industry.”

The new tariffs will take effect in 45 days.

Also excluded is U.S. lumber shipped to Canada for some processing and imported back into the U.S., certain box spring kits, and box-spring frame components.

The United States imported US$5.66 billion worth of softwood lumber last year from Canada.

Previous story
Problematic U.S. proposals mean hard way forward for NAFTA: Canadian official
Next story
Train crews reject Canadian Pacific Railway one-year contract extension

Just Posted

Polygraph results questioned at murder trial

Co-accused Joshua Frank becomes the focus

Update: Snow clearing starts on major streets in Red Deer on Thursday

Public works gears up for another winter

Trudeau applauds Payette for standing up for science in convention speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is proud of Gov. Gen. Julie… Continue reading

Lake Louise ski resort faces trial next month; charged with cutting endangered trees

A company accused of cutting down endangered trees at a popular ski… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic Regional School division buses cancelled in Rocky Mountain House

Schools are open but bus service cancelled

Free hot lunches for St. Gregory students

A hot lunch on a cold day helps the smiles stay for… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month