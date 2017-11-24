Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Cannabis seedlings at the new Aurora Cannabis facility Friday.

Online cannabis dispensaries join in on Black Friday sales

Online cannabis dispensaries are the latest to cash in on the holiday shopping frenzy, with some offering dramatic markdowns or novelty products as the season known for consumer spending gets underway.

Several online cannabis stores are holding Black Friday sales for the first time this year in an effort to stay competitive and draw new customers in what they call an increasingly competitive market.

Savings typically range from 10 to 35 per cent, though some deals advertised go as high as 45 per cent off.

The sale of medical marijuana has been legal for years, but selling cannabis for recreational purposes won’t be allowed until next summer, with each province setting its own rules.

Under current rules, only producers who are licensed by Health Canada are allowed to produce and sell cannabis to those with a prescription.

Storefront and online dispensaries that are not licensed are illegal. Brick-and-mortar dispensaries in some cities, including Toronto, have been the target of police raids in the last year, which has led some of them to shut down. Many, however, continue to operate.

Eric Chan, manager of the Vancouver-based Canada Weed Dispensary, said jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon seemed like a simple way to spur sales.

The company, which verifies customers are over 19 and have a prescription for medical marijuana, has seen a spike in traffic on its site since it announced a 25-per-cent markdown on all stock, he said.

But he said it’s too early to see whether that translates to a big bump in sales. ”It’s only 10 a.m. here and most of these guys I believe are probably just getting up,” he said.

For SESH Cannabis, a months-old online dispensary based in Toronto, slashing prices for Black Friday seemed like a good way to draw attention to a fledgling company, said founder Anthony Sesh.

“You kind of have to create a big splash just because there’s so many other storefronts doing sales similar to this as well too, so that’s why we kind of opted for 25 (per cent off), some other stores are doing 10-15, in order to make an impact,” he said.

“We want to make that impact and we want to gain customers,” he said.

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery, who is out on bail on drug-related charges, said that as the industry grows and businesses multiply, “trying to compete and differentiate from everyone else means offering great deals or clever discounts of some kind.”

Previous story
Working Wise: Do your homework before jumping to another company

Just Posted

Joshua Frank takes stand in murder trial

Joshua Frank testifies he had no idea Klaus family would be murdered

Doctor first in Red Deer to offer Mohs surgical suite for skin cancer

A local doctor says a skin cancer surgery newly offered locally will… Continue reading

Lacombe family in TV cooking contest needs Central Albertan votes

The Gustafsons are in the running to win a trip to Italy

Methamphetamine, THC found in half-million dollar seizure and Bowden Institution

Nearly half a million dollars worth of drugs and other contraband was… Continue reading

Community support needed to bring Canadian Finals Rodeo to Red Deer

Bid from Westerner Park and Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

WATCH: National women’s hockey team in Red Deer

Before heading to next year’s Olympics in South Korea, the women’s national… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month