Ontario’s Dream companies had highest female board and executive numbers: report

MONTREAL — The Dream group of real estate companies had the highest proportion of female board members and executives last year, according to detailed data released Thursday by Canadian securities regulators.

Five Dream-related Ontario businesses scored highly with Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX:DRM) boasting 63 per cent women on its board, while 100 per cent of management on Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DRG) were women.

Cheese and dairy processor Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) was next highest with women comprising 55 per cent of its board, but just 18 per cent of senior management.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX:PZA), Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:LW) and Quebecor’s TVA Group (TSX:TVA) all had boards with equal representations of men and women.

Far more companies had large contingents of women in executive positions than on boards.

Le Chateau Inc. (TSX:CTU), Dundee Energy Ltd. (TSX:DEN), Crosswinds Holdings Inc. (TSX:CWI), St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd. (TSX:SAU) each had women accounting for two-thirds of C-suite positions.

Missing from the list were Canada’s banks, which are among the country’s most valuable companies by market capitalization. That’s because their fiscal year-ends were outside the Dec. 31 to March 31 time frame used for other companies surveyed.

The banks will be included in the next detailed results to be released in spring 2018, said Sylvain Theberge of Quebec’s Autorite des marches financiers.

A report released in October said the six largest banks had an average of 35 per cent of women on their boards based on proxy circulars for their fiscal years ending Oct. 31, 2016.

Of the companies included in the survey, the largest was Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), which had 27 per cent female board members and 14 per cent female executives. Next was Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) with 30 per cent women on the board and just 11 per cent executives.

Among the 25 largest companies, Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) led with 42 per cent female board members, followed by Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) at 40 per cent.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO) led with 33 per cent female executives.

In total, the percentage of board seats occupied by women increased last year to 14 per cent from 11 per cent in the first year of the survey.

Also, 61 per cent had at least on woman on their boards, up from 49 per cent in the prior year. And 62 per cent had a least one woman in an executive officer position, up from 60 per cent.

Previous story
Bravo pasta sauce seekers create can shortage at Giant Tiger stores
Next story
TransUnion report projects uptick in credit card delinquency rates in 2018

Just Posted

CFR could come to Red Deer

Officials believe Red Deer has a good shot at hosting the Canadian… Continue reading

Future of two bridges discussed by Red Deer city council

Existing pedestrian bridge needs $9 million in repairs and upgrades

Heritage Ranch, Lions Campground improvements on the debate table

Capital budget discussions put administrators in the hot seat

Sylvan Lake considering 1.97 per cent tax increase

Projected tax increase is lower than 2.3 per cent proposed in three-year budget approved last year

October house sales flat in Central Alberta

House sales expected to rise in 2018 as provincial economy improves

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Red Deer opioid death rate 2nd in Alberta based on population

16 fentanyl-related deaths in Red Deer in 2017 so far

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month