Oshawa GM plant cuts worker shifts as it slows car output, adds truck line

Oshawa GM plant cuts worker shifts as it slows car output, adds truck line

OSHAWA, Ont. — GM Canada says it will temporarily lay off employees at its Oshawa, Ont., works as it restarts a truck assembly line and scales back car production to address shifting American buyer preferences.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Wright says that Oshawa employees who build Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS passenger cars have been informed of additional down weeks but wouldn’t give details of how many workers are affected or for how long.

She says an Oshawa plant assembly line that once produced the Chevrolet Equinox is being repurposed to build a truck, but the type of truck won’t be released until January when production begins.

She says the change will have a “neutral employment impact” at the assembly plant.

GM Canada said Friday it sold a total of 23,612 vehicles in November, a 17.2 per cent year-over-year drop, but Canadian year-to-date sales are up 13.6 per cent to 283,000 thanks to strong sales earlier in the year.

Wright says the changes in Oshawa are being made to address American preferences because most of the cars made there are shipped south of the border.

“The market is definitely shifting towards compact SUVs and pickups so we’ve had to adjust our production schedules accordingly,” she said.

“On the downtime … that was announced, that’s particularly related to the overall softness in the market on the U.S. side in the passenger car field, not related to our Canadian sales.”

Previous story
Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for November, by province
Next story
National Bank reports fourth-quarter profit up from year ago, raises dividend

Just Posted

Pools and pickleball debated

City council looking for some hard numbers on pool and pickleball facility costs

Update: “No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

Updated: Servus Arena to open in January

City council approved funding necessary to open arena six months ahead of schedule

Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

A 57-year-old Penhold woman suffered serious injuries and a dog was killed… Continue reading

Update: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr responds to controversial comments

The United Conservative Party MLA compared cannibais in Canada to opium trade during legislature

Update: “No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month