Philanthropist Murray Koffler, founder of Shoppers Drug Mart, dead at 93

TORONTO — Murray Koffler, the founder of Shoppers Drug Mart, has died at the age of 93, according to Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Toronto-born Koffler was a pharmacist when he founded Shoppers in 1962.

The chain was taken over in 1978 by Imasco Ltd. and later acquired by Loblaw in 2014 for $12.4 billion.

Loblaw spokesman Kevin Groh said that while Koffler was not involved in the chain’s day-to-day business for many years, his legacy is reflected in the company’s stores and the philanthropic spirit behind its support for women’s health.

After Koffler witnessed his wife Marvelle’s follow-up treatment for breast cancer at New York’s Evelyn Lauder Breast Centre, the couple decided Canada needed a similar centre, so they founded the Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre in Toronto.

Koffler’s philanthropy was also instrumental in the creation of the University of Toronto’s Koffler Institute of Pharmacy, as well as the school’s Koffler Student Centre.

Previous story
Telecom giant BCE buying AlarmForce for $166M to grow its position in security

Just Posted

School bus driver sentenced to 45 days for drunk driving

Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June

Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading

Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

Lacombe students share their eco-friendly bounty

Lacombe Composite High School students celebrated their harvest

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month