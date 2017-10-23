Quebec-based Avior inks multi-year contract with Boeing 737 Max project

LAVAL, Que. — Canadian aerospace manufacturer Avior Integrated Products says it has entered into a multi-year contract with Boeing’s 737 Max airplane program.

The company is a full-service supplier of lightweight structural assemblies and will be involved with access door assembly on the project by the U.S. aerospace giant.

Avior CEO Stephen Kearns says the project will involve contributions from the company’s three manufacturing facilities in Quebec.

WestJet Airlines (TSX:WJA) said on Oct. 11 that it will be the first commercial carrier in Canada to take delivery of the new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, one of 50 scheduled for delivery in the next four years.

The 174-seat aircraft is expected to officially enter service on Nov. 9 with a flight from Calgary to Toronto.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has also placed orders for 33 Boeing 737 Max 8s and 28 of the larger Max 9s, with deliveries starting this year.

Previous story
Mitsubishi recalls 161,167 vehicles in U.S., Canada
Next story
HBC minority shareholder calls for special meeting to replace board of directors

Just Posted

Central Alberta aquatic group wants Red Deer council to stick to its plan to build new pool in 2021

A local group wants a new pool to be a priority for… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Salvation Army vehicles vandalized twice in six weeks

Police investigating Sept. 10 and Oct. 21 incidents

Update: More details released of fatal police-involved shooting near Alix

ASIRT says man rammed police car, injured officer

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton… Continue reading

Red Deer launches light bulb exchange program

Up to three LED bulbs per house for free

Replay: Red Deer

Watch the highlights from this week

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

His soulful poetry, distinctive baritone and knack for writing runaway hit songs… Continue reading

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month