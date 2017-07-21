QuickList: June inflation by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national annual inflation rate was 1.0 per cent in June, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.5 per cent (3.0)

— Prince Edward Island: 1.2 (1.4)

— Nova Scotia: 0.5 (0.5)

— New Brunswick: 2.0 (2.4)

— Quebec: 0.6 (0.7)

— Ontario: 1.3 (1.4)

— Manitoba: 0.2 (1.0)

— Saskatchewan: 0.5 (0.9)

— Alberta: 0.4 (1.2)

— British Columbia: 1.7 (1.9)

— Whitehorse, Yukon: 0.6 (2.1)

— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 0.8 (1.2)

The Canadian Press