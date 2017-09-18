RESP and other ways to pay for your children’s education

Parents need to save for their children’s post-secondary education by budgeting for it in vehicles such as the Registered Educational Savings Plan (RESP), savings accounts and through other means such as scholarships and bursaries.

The RESP is a very popular vehicle which was discussed in last week’s column. However, there are other ways parents can save for and reduce the cost of their children’s post-secondary education.

With the cost of a four year university degree now running as high as $100,000, parents with multiple children who max out their RESPs and get reasonable returns over an 18-year period can realistically expect to build a nest egg of about $150,000.

“That’s a nice sum of money but it still may not be enough,” says Mark Coutts, a financial adviser with Sun Life Financial. “Parents need to make saving for their children’s education a financial priority by budgeting for it as well as taking advantage of the RESP and other opportunities.”

Besides an RESP, parents can set money aside in non-registered accounts. They usually have no fees or contribution limits but there is no tax deferral — all earnings made are taxable in your hands and income attribution rules apply.

The Tax Free Savings Account is another option. It currently has an annual contribution limit of $5,500 plus any carry forward room since 2009. You can withdraw money tax free and then recontribute it starting Jan. 1 of the year following the year of withdrawal. Contributions are not tax deductible and you must have reached the age of majority (18 or 19 depending on the province) to set up an account. All Canadians age 18 or older accumulate TFSA room each year.

Life insurance (cash value) involves paying premiums and contribution limits are subject to the policy’s set limits but there is tax deferral of earnings inside the policy during the accumulation period. When ownership of the policy is transferred to the child or grandchild at the age of majority their withdrawals of excess cash value are subject to the child’s marginal tax rate.

Another option is an in-trust account. An adult – presumably a parent or grandparent — can deposit funds into an investment account for a minor child and hold it “in trust” until the child reaches the age of majority. If investments produce capital gains, they will be taxed in the child’s hands. With their basic personal tax credit, the child may pay little or no tax. However, if income such as interest or dividend income is earned it is attributed to the adult and included in their income.

Many parents may want their children to contribute to their education. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada lists a number of tips to help with the costs including scholarships, budgeting for student life, student lines of credit and working to pay for your education.

One way for children to build their savings is to work part-time during high school or during the summer. Working eight hours a week for two years in high school for the average minimum wage in Canada in 2016 of $10.91 an hour will result in earnings of $9,077 before taxes and deductions.

Some schools will offer co-op programs and internships that let students work in jobs related to their studies. Some may pay, some may not. Students can consult on-line job boards, job centres, company web sites and the federal student work experience program which lets high school and post-secondary students find public service jobs related to their fields of study.

Students should prepare a budget which would include costs (tuition and student fees, course materials, living expenses, food, transportation and entertainment), income (where the money is coming from) and the many tax deductions and credits that are available for students depending on whether they are part-time or full-time.

Each family’s situation is different, but financial experts advise that saving for children’s education must be a top-of-mind priority that is part of the family budget and financial plan. Start early and save as much as you can, because you probably will need it.

Talbot Boggs is a Toronto-based business communications professional who has worked with national news organizations, magazines and corporations in the finance, retail, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.