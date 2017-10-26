A Sears Canada outlet is seen in Saint-Eustache, Que, earlier this year. Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says the federal government will consider legislation to protect employees’ pensions when a company goes bankrupt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Sears liquidation puts pressure on feds to protect workers’ pensions

OTTAWA — Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says the federal government will consider legislation to protect employees’ pensions when a company goes bankrupt.

While there’s no plan for the government to introduce legislation at the moment, he says it will carefully examine two different private member’s bills on the subject, put forward by a New Democrat MP and a Bloc Quebecois MP.

“This is a legitimate issue and a legitimate challenge,” Bains said Wednesday, adding that the government is “very mindful” of the fact that bankruptcy “could happen at any time with any company.”

“That’s why we support secure pensions, that we want to make sure that companies maintain and fulfil their pension obligations and so we’ll work with the employees and companies to address this issue.”

Bains added that the government is “willing to work with anyone that wants to put forward proposals.”

The government has come under increasing pressure to do something to protect the pensions of employees since struggling retailer Sears Canada won court approval to liquidate its assets and close all its remaining stores. The company has been operating under court protection from creditors since June.

The NDP wrote Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, asking him to launch a special parliamentary investigation into the liquidation of Sears.

“While in opposition, the Liberals vowed to change bankruptcy laws to protect workers,” NDP pensions critic Sott Duvall told the House of Commons.

“But since then the Liberal government has done nothing to help workers except apparently monitor the situation, leaving workers at companies like Sears, U.S. Steel, Stelco, Algoma steel, Wabush Mines, and Cliff Mines reeling.”

Outside the Commons, Duvall said he’s met with workers who’ve lost their benefits, severance and termination pay and their pensions when a company goes belly-up.

“This is criminal and it’s got to stop,” he said. “It’s theft, that’s basically what it is, it’s real theft.”

Duvall said he believes it’s already too late to help Sears employees but the government needs to act quickly to prevent the same thing happening over and over again.

In the Commons, Trudeau said that “our hearts go out to workers affected” by the Sears liquidation and he insisted the government has been making every effort to “help them through this tough time.” However, he suggested their pensions are safe.

“I understand the current Sears Canada pension fund assets are held in trust and must be used solely for the benefit of pensioners,” Trudeau said.

Bains said Service Canada has held 82 sessions with Sears employees across the country to advise them on the various government programs that exist to help them and their families.

Previous story
Few details on how new security rules impact Canadians flying into U.S.

Just Posted

Blaming patients must stop say emergency doctors

Time to deal with bed shortages

New facts on Red Deer from Statistics Canada

Data looks at immigration, Indigenous people, housing and income

Red Deer Catholic Schools enrolment exceeds expectations

Exceeding enrolment expectations, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has become the third… Continue reading

Happy the rescue dog owes his life to caring Red Deer residents

Emmy Stuebing finally found her injured pet after six-week search

Canada’s energy regulator says demand for fossil fuels will max out in two years

OTTAWA — The National Energy Board says Canada’s addiction to fossil fuels… Continue reading

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month