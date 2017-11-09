Small knives will be allowed on planes, but baby powder banned: Transport Canada

OTTAWA — Under new regulation changes effective later this month, airline passengers will be able to carry some small knives on most flights, but baby powder will be banned.

Transport Canada says knife blades up to six centimetres — about the size of a large paper clip — will be allowed on domestic and most international flights.

Blades of any length will continue to be banned on U.S. flights while razor blades and box cutters of any size will remain prohibited on all flights.

Another change will prohibit certain powders and granular material with a volume of 350 millilitres — the size of a soda can — or more.

Prohibited materials include items such as bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand. Baby formula, protein powder, tea and coffee will still be permitted in any quantity.

Transport Canada says the adjustments — which are effective Nov. 27 — reflect changes in the security environment and are needed to harmonize with international standards.

“These changes to screening procedures will bring Canada in line with international standards and our partner countries, while continuing to keep passengers safe,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a release.

Previous story
Tourmaline Oil chops 2018 budget by half a billion dollars due to low gas prices

Just Posted

Innovation at the Agri-Trade Equipment Expo

Innovation is for the upmost importance in the agriculture industry and that… Continue reading

Innisfail bomber hopes to appeal conviction

Brian Malley has filed leave to appeal his 2015 murder conviction to Supreme Court of Canada

City hall shut down after fentanyl scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Deal with developers proposed for contentious paving project

Lacombe County and RV resort developers were at odds over timeline for paying for paving

Alix man attacked by machete-wielding home invaders

No threat to the public, police say

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month