St. Louis black leaders urge boycott of Target, other stores

Black St. Louis faith and civic leaders who have been involved in protests over the acquittal of a former white police officer in the killing of a black suspect are calling for supporters to boycott a dozen businesses.

The group issued its call Thursday for an economic boycott of the businesses, including Target and regional grocery chain Schnucks.

Organizers say some of the businesses are being targeted for their alleged mistreatment of black workers or customers. Target is listed because of a legal dispute allowing it to use Rosa Parks’ name and image on civil rights-themed merchandise. The company says it works hard to “demonstrate inclusivity” in its products.

Schnucks, which operates more than 60 stores in the St. Louis area, is on the list because it donates heavily to Republican candidates. The chain says it is “surprised and disappointed” to be targeted and that it has customers and employees “from across the demographic spectrum.”