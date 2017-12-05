Statistics Canada says trade deficit narrows to $1.5 billion in October

OTTAWA — Canada’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed more than expected to $1.5 billion in October as exports improved for the first time since May.

Statistics Canada said Tuesday that exports increased 2.7 per cent as imports fell 1.6 per cent for the month, shrinking the country’s trade deficit compared with the $3.4-billion shortfall in September.

Economists had expected a deficit of $2.7 billion for October, according to Thomson Reuters.

TD Bank economist Dina Ignjatovic noted that the recovery in export volumes in October fully erased declines in August and September and provides a stronger handoff for the fourth quarter.

“Looking ahead, exports should manage to gain some traction, supported by a healthy U.S. economy and a Canadian dollar hovering around the 80 US cent mark.

“Moreover, the strike at an auto assembly plant that weighed on exports through the first half of the month should lead to higher motor vehicle exports going forward.”

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make its next interest rate announcement on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to keep its key rate target on hold at one per cent after raising it by a quarter of a percentage point twice earlier this year.

Ignjatovic wrote that the trade report, combined with last week’s Statistics Canada report that said 79,500 jobs were added in November, will be looked favourably upon by the Bank of Canada.

“With most other areas of the economy evolving as expected by the bank, higher interest rates are not far off,” she wrote.

Exports totalled $44.5 billion in October, as gains were made in nine of 11 sectors. Prices were up 1.5 per cent and volumes increased 1.2 per cent.

Exports of basic and industrial chemical, plastic and rubber products gained 12.4 per cent, while metal and non-metallic mineral products increased 4.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, imports fell to $45.9 billion in October, mainly due to a drop in motor vehicles and parts which fell 8.1 per cent. Import volumes fell 3.9 per cent while prices rose 2.4 per cent.

Statistics Canada said passenger cars and light trucks were down 8.8 per cent in October, while work stoppages and planned shutdowns in the automotive industry led to a sharp decrease in the demand for automotive components.

Previous story
Toronto home sales in November up over October but down year-to-year
Next story
Class-action suit against Valeant set to go to trial after court rejects appeal

Just Posted

Red Deer County unveils 2018 budget

Red Deer County residents likely not to see tax increases but businesses could pay more

Birthday celebration held in Red Deer for former missionary who turned 100

Charlie Shorten says clean living worked for him

Red Deer’s got style: A century of local glamour is displayed at the museum

Clothes can tell lots about our community’s past, says curator

Rotary Club of Red Deer wants to celebrate its centennial by leaving a legacy

The Rotary Club of Red Deer’s wants to leave a legacy to… Continue reading

Housing proposed for Springbrook

35 single-family homes to be developed on east side of Springbrook

WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Children need to know to react in an emergency situtation whether it… Continue reading

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

War Museum teams up with soldier’s great-granddaughter to buy Victoria Cross

A rare medal awarded to a Canadian soldier for extreme bravery at… Continue reading

B.C. sets minimum age of 19 to consume marijuana, plans mix of retail sales

The British Columbia government has set 19 as the minimum age to… Continue reading

Westerner Days receives international recognition

Westerner Park Urban Farm receives award

Join NCC for holiday festivities and take home a blue spruce tree

Open house event on Saturday

Recreation Centre will close for annual maintenance

The centre will remain closed from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1

City of Lacombe and Lacombe County looking for volunteer firefighters

The two municipalities are joining forces

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month