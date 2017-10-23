Statistics Canada says wholesale sales gained 0.5 per cent in August

OTTAWA — Wholesale sales rose 0.5 per cent to $62.8 billion in August, Statistics Canada reported Monday.

The agency said the increase was led by the personal and household goods and motor vehicle and parts subsectors.

Wholesale sales rose 0.4 per cent in volume terms for the month.

CIBC economist Nick Exarhos said the result was in line with the consensus estimate by economists, with volumes tracking a tick weaker.

“The general trend in wholesale has been smartly higher since the middle of 2016, after a two-year period of going nowhere,” Exarhos wrote in a note to clients.

The data point comes as the Bank of Canada prepares to make its latest pronouncement on interest rates this week and release its updated forecast for the economy in its fall monetary policy report.

The central bank is expected to keep its target for the overnight rate on hold at one per cent, but economists will scrutinize its outlook.

The economy started the year on a hot streak posting large gains through the first six months of 2017. The strength helped convince the Bank of Canada to raise its key interest rate twice this year, but growth is expected to be slower in the second half of the year.

Wholesale sales in August were up in four of the seven subsectors tracked that together represent 47 per cent of total wholesale sales.

The personal and household goods subsector rose 3.3 per cent to a record $9.0 billion, while the motor vehicle and parts subsector increased 2.0 per cent to $11.8 billion.

The building materials and supplies subsector fell 3.5 per cent to $8.7 billion.

Wholesale sales were up in five provinces, led by Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Ontario gained 0.8 per cent to $32.1 billion, while Quebec increased 1.0 per cent to $11.3 billion.

British Columbia saw wholesale sales rise 0.7 per cent to $6.7 billion. Wholesale sales in Alberta fell 2.0 per cent.

Previous story
Amazon says it received 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters
Next story
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall hits pause on planned corporate tax

Just Posted

Central Alberta aquatic group wants Red Deer council to stick to its plan to build new pool in 2021

A local group wants a new pool to be a priority for… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Salvation Army vehicles vandalized twice in six weeks

Police investigating Sept. 10 and Oct. 21 incidents

Update: More details released of fatal police-involved shooting near Alix

ASIRT says man rammed police car, injured officer

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton… Continue reading

Red Deer launches light bulb exchange program

Up to three LED bulbs per house for free

Replay: Red Deer

Watch the highlights from this week

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

His soulful poetry, distinctive baritone and knack for writing runaway hit songs… Continue reading

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month