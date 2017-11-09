Suncor names shifts Mark Little to role of chief operating officer

CALGARY — Suncor Energy has named Mark Little as chief operating officer at the oilsands giant, shifting him from his current role as president of upstream operations.

The company says he will be responsible for all operations and many of its corporate services as Suncor looks to push for efficiencies at both its own operations and at its majority-owned Syncrude facilities where he is chair of the board of directors.

Suncor (TSX:SU) says Little has been with the company since 2008 in a variety of roles, including leading the integration between Suncor and Petro-Canada and more recently leading upstream operations including oilsands, conventional exploration, and production worldwide.

The company says Little will assume the role on Dec. 1 as Suncor looks to achieve first oil at its Fort Hills oilsands mine.

