The 10 most common occupations in Canada last year, according to 2016 census

OTTAWA — The top 10 occupations in Canada last year for men and women, according to the 2016 census:

WOMEN

1. Retail salespersons

2. Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses

3. Cashiers

4. Elementary school and kindergarten teachers

5. Administrative assistants

6. Food counter attendants, kitchen helpers and related support occupations

7. Administrative officers

8. Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

9. General office support workers

10. Early childhood educators and assistants

MEN

1. Transport truck drivers

2. Retail salespersons

3. Retail and wholesale trade managers

4. Janitors, caretakers and building superintendents

5. Construction trades helpers and labourers

6. Automotive service technicians, truck and bus mechanics and mechanical repairers

7. Material handlers

8. Carpenters

9. Food counter attendants, kitchen helpers and related support occupations

10. Cooks

Previous story
Highlights: Statistics Canada’s final release of 2016 census data

Just Posted

Red Deer dancer to compete at World Dance Championships

A Red Deer girl is nervous and excited to represent Canada at… Continue reading

Red Deer city council debates the details of the 2018 capital budget

It’s a slower process because of tight economy, said Mayor Veer

Final submissions underway in triple-murder trial

Crown prosecutor says evidence supports first-degree murder convictions

New Supreme Court Justice taught many Red Deer lawyers, nomination lauded

As a dean of the University of Calgary’s faculty of law, newly… Continue reading

Central Alberta Economic Partnership offers training to help communities maintain, grow economies

Vital to any community’s health are its businesses and training provided through… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Red Deer opioid death rate 2nd in Alberta based on population

16 fentanyl-related deaths in Red Deer in 2017 so far

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month