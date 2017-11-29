The 10 most common occupations in Canada last year, according to 2016 census

OTTAWA — The top 10 occupations in Canada last year for men and women, according to the 2016 census:

WOMEN

1. Retail salespersons

2. Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses

3. Cashiers

4. Elementary school and kindergarten teachers

5. Administrative assistants

6. Food counter attendants, kitchen helpers and related support occupations

7. Administrative officers

8. Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

9. General office support workers

10. Early childhood educators and assistants

MEN

1. Transport truck drivers

2. Retail salespersons

3. Retail and wholesale trade managers

4. Janitors, caretakers and building superintendents

5. Construction trades helpers and labourers

6. Automotive service technicians, truck and bus mechanics and mechanical repairers

7. Material handlers

8. Carpenters

9. Food counter attendants, kitchen helpers and related support occupations

10. Cooks