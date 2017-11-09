TransCanada reports $612-million Q3 profit, awaits Keystone XL ruling

CALGARY — TransCanada Corp. said Thursday it received broad interest for space on its Keystone XL pipeline, with a final investment decision on the project possibly weeks away.

The company (TSX:TRP) closed an extended bidding window for space on the pipeline on Oct. 26 and said in an earnings call that it continues to review the terms of the bids.

CEO Russ Girling said he expects the final numbers to show enough support to underpin the project.

“Overall we anticipate support for the project to be substantially similar to that which existed when we first applied for the Keystone pipeline permit.”

“Production of Canadian heavy oil continues to grow, and the need for transportation capacity remains high,” said Girling.

The company said it will look to firm up about 500,000 barrels a day of 20-year commitments on the controversial pipeline that would run from Hardisty, Alta., to Steele City, Neb.

Girling said the company expects a ruling from Nebraska by late November on the last major route approval needed for the project, and would then look to make a final decision on the project soon after.

“There’s still some data that we don’t have yet that will go into our decision, but the push is from our shipper group to move sooner rather than later.”

The company said that if it does go ahead with the project, the bulk of the spending would be in 2019 and 2020, while it already has much of the long-lead items in place including the bulk of the steel pipe itself.

Progress on Keystone XL comes after the company cancelled its Energy East pipeline project in the quarter, expecting as a result to take a $1 billion after-tax non-cash charge in the fourth quarter. It said no recoveries of costs from third parties are expected since no regulatory decision was reached.

The company earned $612 million, or $0.70 per share in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $135 million or $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year.

Last year’s third-quarter results included a $656 million goodwill impairment charge related to the sale of its U.S. Northeast power business.

Revenue fell to $3.24 billion compared with $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year.

TransCanada announced last month the sale of its solar power holdings in a $540-million deal with a subsidiary of Axium Infrastructure Canada II L.P.

Previous story
Suncor names shifts Mark Little to role of chief operating officer
Next story
CRTC report shows Canadians using more broadband, and paying more for it

Just Posted

Innisfail bomber hopes to appeal conviction

Brian Malley has filed leave to appeal his 2015 murder conviction to Supreme Court of Canada

City hall shut down after fentanyl scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Deal with developers proposed for contentious paving project

Lacombe County and RV resort developers were at odds over timeline for paying for paving

Alix man attacked by machete-wielding home invaders

The 42-year-old victim sustained shoulder gash, missing toes

Hunting Hills finish Bike-A-Thon after threat

School spirit alive and well in Red Deer

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month