Transgender job fair aims to help integrate trans people into workforce

TORONTO — A Toronto transgender woman is holding a job fair geared toward transgender and gender-nonconforming people to try to spark systemic change in the Canadian workforce.

Biko Beauttah, who came to Canada as a refugee from Kenya 11 years ago, says that transgender people often struggle to find work in conventional jobs and turn to things like drug dealing and the sex trade.

She started Trans Workforce, an organization that is setting up next week’s job fair and supports the transgender community in Toronto. After multiple attempts to set up the job fair, Beauttah says she was able to set up the event with help from LGBTQ community groups.

“The idea came around based on my lived experience and my inability to find work despite having nine years of post secondary education,” said Beauttah, a transgender woman who identifies as female.

“The continued marginalization of trans people, you can see it with how we’re not represented in the corporate structure… we’re not given enough options,” said Beauttah.

The absence of transgender people in the general workforce is something Beauttah sees as one of the major unresolved issues in the LGBTQ rights movement.

Beauttah says there will be around 15 employers at the job fair, which will take place on November 20. Some potential employers include the Canadian Armed Forces, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Indigo.

As more companies began to show their interest in the fair, Beauttah says that picking employers who actively wanted to normalize the presence of trans people in their workforce was an important factor.

A Facebook event page for the group shows 200 people are currently interested in attending the event.

Beauttah says that while she hopes that events like these will catch on in other cities, she also hopes that the transgender and gender-nonconforming community can soon reach a point where they don’t need to rely on her organization.

“I hope there comes a time when Trans Workforce isn’t really needed because people will be hiring people because of their skill and talent, and not based on their gender,” said Beauttah.

Previous story
How Canada turned to Mexico to fend off TPP pressure from Japan, Australia

Just Posted

Red Deer man catches bike theft attempt on camera

Having lived in downtown Red Deer for three years, Matthijs Bos has… Continue reading

Safe consumption site back on Red Deer City Council agenda

Though some Red Deer councillors have called a safe consumption site “inevitable,”… Continue reading

Attendance at Agri-trade in Red Deer among best in a decade

Calling it the most attended Agri-Trade since 2009, organizers were elated after… Continue reading

Bowden inmate dies, Correctional Service Canada reviewing

Correctional Service Canada has launched an investigation into the death of one… Continue reading

Red Deer event added to Polar Plunge 2018 season

Event supports Special Olympics Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer remembers

Sam Van Gunst, a veteran peacekeeper, said he was proud to honour… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month