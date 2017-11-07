A sold home is pictured in Vancouver last year. Owners of secondary homes in Vancouver that sat vacant for more than six months this year will soon have to pay a new empty homes tax, but it remains to be seen whether it’s having an effect on the city’s tight rental market. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Vancouver readies homeowners for empty homes tax first payments in February

VANCOUVER — Owners of secondary homes in Vancouver that sat vacant for more than six months this year will soon have to pay a new empty homes tax, but it remains to be seen whether it’s having an effect on the city’s tight rental market.

The city became the first in Canada to introduce such a tax this year. Owners of empty secondary properties had until July 1 to find a renter, and if they did not, they must pay the levy in February.

Mayor Gregor Robertson said Tuesday the city expects an updated vacancy rate from the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation at the end of the month. The corporation has previously pinned the rate at 0.7 per cent.

The tax could free up as many as 25,000 empty units for rent, said Robertson at a news conference.

“This is a way, an incentive, to get people renting their homes if they’re not using them,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to get more rental housing available for people in Vancouver.”

The tax is one per cent of a home’s assessed value, and it affects any property that is not a principal residence and is not occupied for six months a year.

There are some exemptions, including properties that are in probate, under renovation or changing owners. Tenants or owners in care are also exempt.

Homeowners have to submit a property status declaration every year to determine if their units are subject to the tax. More than 180,000 residents can expect to receive instructions in the mail starting this week, Robertson said.

Those who fail to declare by Feb. 2 will have their property deemed vacant and will be subject to the tax plus a $250 fine, warned Robertson.

Robertson said there is a $10,000 fine for false declarations and the city is in the process of setting up an enforcement system that will include hiring an auditing team.

Patrice Impey, the city’s general manager of finance, risk and supply chain management, said it isn’t clear yet how many staff will be hired and it will depend on how many declarations are received.

She said the auditing process will involve requesting information from property owners to support their declarations. For example, if an owner declares a property their principal residence, they will be asked to provide their driver’s licence or their income taxes, which should be registered to their primary address.

Neighbours can call the city to report a home they believe to be vacant, but generally, auditing staff won’t do home visits or inspections, she said.

Tom Davidoff, an associate business professor at the University of British Columbia, said he understands some people are skeptical of the enforcement, but he thinks it could be effective. It’s very difficult to fake a driver’s licence or income taxes, he said.

Davidoff said the tax won’t solve the housing crisis by itself, but it’s a good idea to raise property taxes on people who don’t live and work in Vancouver. Ideally, that would be combined with lower sales and income tax for people who do live here, he said.

“We have low property taxes and high income and sales taxes, and the message that sends is: Don’t live and work here, but do buy property here,” he said.

“Not surprisingly, when you send that message, the market responds, and look what we’ve seen.”

Robertson touted a number of other initiatives the city has brought in to address the city’s housing crisis, including approving more than 7,000 rental units in the last five years and proposing regulations for short-term rentals such as Airbnb.

He also said the city is proceeding with a plan to open 600 new units of temporary modular housing for the homeless, with funding of $66 million from the province.

The provincial government introduced a separate 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers in the Metro Vancouver area last year.

Previous story
Moneywise: Graduates living with debt; delaying life milestones
Next story
Bank of Canada governor not worried about expectation for low inflation

Just Posted

Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s… Continue reading

Western spangles and ancient mysteries combine in fabric art exhibit at Red Deer museum

Central Alberta artist Caitlin Thompson was inspired by Gene Autry

Fraud suspect caught on camera, Red Deer RCMP seek public’s help

Anyone who recognizes suspect is asked to call police

Accused murderers blame each other

Two men charged with murdering Castor family told police the other was the shooter

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month