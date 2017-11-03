Wealth Watch: Take your time and learn all you can about cryptocurrency

Derek: can you explain what cryptocurrency is?

If the investment advisors from 50 years ago could have seen into the future they would likely be awestruck at how technology has changed the business. Long gone are the days of trading pieces of paper back and forth and handwriting orders. Like any industry, technology has made a profound impact on the way things are done. While cryptocurrency trading is still very much in its infancy, it may be something we all rely on in the future.

The term cryptocurrency refers to a “digitized” currency. Said another way, the currency has no paper form and is essentially virtual. Part of the name comes from the word cryptography which is the term used to secure any transaction and control how more of the currency is created. One of the more common cryptocurrencies is called Bitcoin, although there are others.

Buying cryptocurrency can be accomplished by trading actual currency for virtual currency using exchanges found online. You may even earn bitcoins by “mining” using a computer and properly installed software. While outside the scope of this article, your computer would then be used to solve calculations and you would be rewarded bitcoins for providing that service.

Similar to actual mining, mining for bitcoins can take a long time and requires reasonably sophisticated equipment. Beyond this, the reward for mining becomes less and less as time progresses. This process allows for the control of supply and creates scarcity.

The scarcity and resulting demand thus determines the value. In fact, the total number of bitcoins available will be capped at 21-million. It is estimated that the final bitcoin will be mined in the year 2140, assuming computer processing remains static. As of today, there are roughly 17-million bitcoins.

Cryptocurrencies are considered to be decentralized currency, as in there is no central group controlling the currency. Whereas the supply and flow of our Canadian dollar is managed by the Bank of Canada, cryptocurrencies are not. Keeping track of the transactions is handled by a public ledger whereby computers that have the proper software installed from around the world are busily handling and monitoring the calculations. The computers that handle this process are generally awarded a transaction fee.

Cryptocurrencies can be spent like actual currency via many online retailers such as Expedia, Shopify, and even Microsoft. Bitcoin users have a digital wallet that can be used to make purchases just like using your credit cards online.

The attractiveness of cryptocurrencies is intended to give consumers an option to have their money linked to a decentralized currency. This eliminates concerns about government policy changing the value of your hard earned dollars. Whether that is a legitimate concern is best left up to our individual preferences.

There are concerns about the safety of cryptocurrencies and a number of thefts have been widely reported. The largest theft involved approximately 850,000 bitcoins from the largest exchange and intermediary which had a US dollar value of more than $450-million. Beyond theft, there is concern of these virtual currencies being used for illegal activity and money laundering.

Finally, the value of bitcoin has skyrocketed as of late leading some to worry that the price is a bubble waiting to pop. The current price of 1 bitcoin is roughly $6,000 USD compared to $700 in November 2016 with some volatile trading along the way.

Before rushing out to exchange your government backed dollars for a virtual currency I strongly recommend you take some time to learn more. This article was only meant to touch on the topic as there is far more to understand. As always, understand the risks prior to acting.

Happy investing,

Derek Fuchs

Senior Wealth Advisor

Scotia Wealth Management

Previous story
Apple’s ultra-expensive iPhone X draws crowds as in-store sales begin

Just Posted

Red Deer Mounties charge five men, seize firearms

Five Red Deer men are charged after a police investigation into a… Continue reading

Ceci aware of ‘push’ for Red Deer hospital expansion, makes no commitment

Finance minister waiting for catheterization strategy

Polygraph results questioned at murder trial

Co-accused Joshua Frank becomes the focus

Update: Snow clearing starts on major streets in Red Deer on Thursday

Public works gears up for another winter

Trudeau applauds Payette for standing up for science in convention speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is proud of Gov. Gen. Julie… Continue reading

Free hot lunches for St. Gregory students

A hot lunch on a cold day helps the smiles stay for… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month