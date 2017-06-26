B.C.-made glow in the dark toonie celebrates Canada 150

Finding correct change will soon a be a lot easier thanks to a glow in the dark toonie design from a B.C. artist. The new $2 coin, created by Richmond’s Timothy Hsia, is one of five to be featured for Canada 150 in 2017 as part of the Royal Canadian Mint’s My Canada, My Inspiration contest.

Ask for the availability of the new coins at your financial institution, or visit mint.ca for ordering information.

Timothy Hsia explains his inspiration behind the design; “I was firstly inspired by the category that the Royal Canadian Mint set up. The category was “Our wonders.” So for me I wanted to choose a subject that was truly wonderful in the very sense of the word, that is; full of wonder. So I feel like there was nothing more glorious than the northern lights and depict- ing that for Canada’s 150th birthday. And so the top half you see northern lights and then the bottom half brings us back down to earth. And for me in order for something to be a wonder I realised there had to be equal emphasis on the beholder and so I decided to include two people, two paddlers in this instance, beholding the northern lights. I’m absolutely thrilled and truly honoured that my coin design was selected to commemorate Canada’s milestone birthday.”