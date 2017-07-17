Second UFO sighting reported over British Columbia

Another UFO sighting has been reported in Sooke.

Ethan Dunn, 10, spotted the unfamiliar object from his house floating high in the sky over the Sooke Basin while he was eating dinner last week.

“It almost looked like a dinner plate,” Dunn said. “It was shiny and silver and flying much higher than a plane would go.”

Two weeks ago Sooke resident Ann Talbot reported a similar object near the same location.

“I didn’t know what it could be, it was interesting. I didn’t think it was a meteorite, because it would have had a trail. I couldn’t hear a thing, no buzzing, no whooshing sound, nothing,” Talbot said.

Talbot also described the UFO to be bright and perfectly round. Both Sooke residents said the object floated higher than a drone would be able to, and moved faster than a plane could cross the sky.

“I saw it and wondered if it correlates to what other people had seen,” Dunn said. “It looked much larger than a drone so I don’t think it could have been that.”

He described the UFO to be “fairly large” but found it hard to compare to anything because it was too far away.

Dunn said the object stayed in sight for around 10 seconds before he lost sight of it.

“It was like it vanished into thin air,” he said. “One second it was there and the next it had disappeared.”

One thing’s certain, whatever the objects may have been, they weren’t military, said Greg Menzies, a media spokesperson at CFB Esquimalt.

“We have no drones flying around, and we don’t participate in exercises in the Sooke Basin.”