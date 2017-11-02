Strange potato found in Burns Lake

A Burns Lake resident, Ron Klassen, has recently found a strange potato in his root cellar after leaving it there for approximately three weeks. “I’ve been around potatoes all my life and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said, adding that he’ll wait for the potato to dehydrate to see what happens.
